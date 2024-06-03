Advertisement
ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUP

Guwahati: 14th National Animal Rights Day Observed In India

NARD serves as both a "Memorial Day" and "Independence Day" for animals, combining remembrance and celebration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Guwahati: 14th National Animal Rights Day Observed In India

On June 2, 2024, India joined over 150 cities across 50 countries to observe the 14th National Animal Rights Day (NARD). Organized by 'Our Planet. Theirs Too' and co-organized by the Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation, this annual event was aimed to raise awareness for animal rights and commemorate billions of animals who die every year by human hands. NARD serves as both a "Memorial Day" and "Independence Day" for animals, combining remembrance and celebration.

NARD events were held in more than 30 cities across India, including Rishikesh, Delhi, Bangalore, Bareilly, Guwahati, Jabalpur, Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Agra, Auroville, Chandigarh, Coonoor, Dharamshala, Indore, Jaipur, Jamnagar, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mysuru, Namchi, Nashik, Raipur, Sasaram, Surat, Trivandrum, Vadodara, and Varanasi. These events educated the public about the cruel treatment of animals, alternatives to it, and celebrated the progress being made towards ending animal suffering. 

Rajeshwar Singh Maini, Country Coordinator, Our Planet, Theirs Too, emphasized the urgency of unity, saying, “Let us shatter all the barriers that divide us and work hand in hand towards the cause of animal liberation. We must stand up for the innocent beings that share our planet to live free from exploitation. Let us pledge to make a difference in the world, be the change we wish to see, and create a future where all animals are treated with the respect and compassion they deserve.”

In total, NARD events in India collectively reached more than 1,00,000 people and distributed informative leaflets to further the cause of animal rights. The events concluded with the signing of the declaration of animal rights.

The 14th NARD successfully brought together animal rights communities across India, educating the public and commemorating the lives of animals lost to human activities. This day marks a significant step towards a cruelty-free world and the recognition of animal rights. 

