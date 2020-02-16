AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third successive time at historic Ramlila Maidan at 10 am on Sunday (February 16). Several banners and posters bearing messages like "Dhanyawad Dilli (thank you Delhi)" along with Kejriwal's image were put up on Saturday at Ramlila Maidan ahead of the oath-taking swearing ceremony which is "open to people of Delhi".

All the six ministers in the previous Kejriwal-led government - Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Gautam - will also take oath on Sunday.

Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the attend the ceremony but it is highly unlikely that the prime minister would share the stage with AAP chief because he will be in Varanasi, his home constituency, on Sunday.

Kejriwal has also invited around 50 people from different walks of life who are 'Delhi ke Nirmata' and helped in the development of the national capital during the last five years to share the stage with him.

Those invited include tennis player Sumit Nagal, Delhi government school student and IITian Vijay Kumar, mohalla clinic doctor Alka, bike ambulance service officer Yudhishtir Rathee, night shelter caretaker Shabina Naaz, bus marshall Arun Kumar, Signature bridge architect Ratan Jamshed Batliboi and metro pilot Nidhi Gupta, reported PTI. "Baby Mufflerman'' Aavyan Tomar is a 'special invitee' at the ceremony.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said that many people are expected to attend the event because it is open for public. "We are expecting a good number of people to turn up tomorrow," Rai said.

On Thursday (February 13), Kejriwal had invited Delhiites to attend his oath-taking ceremony to "bless their son". "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath of Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son. Sunday, February 16, 10 am, Ramlila Maidan," the 51-year-old AAP supremo had tweeted.

Meanwhile,the Delhi Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory keeping in mind the arrangements during the swearing-in ceremony. No commercial vehicles or buses will be allowed from--Rajghat chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Dev Chowk via JLN Marg; Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg; Paharganj chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG road; Ram Charan Aggarwal chowk towards Delhi Gate chowk via BSZ marg; DDU Minto road towards Kamla market chowk via Vivekanand marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover.

The general parking for cars shall be at inside and behind the Civic Centre. The General Parking for buses would be on Mata Sundri Road, Power House road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat Parking, Shanti Van Parking, Service roads Rajghat and Samta Sthal as per requirements.

The AAP won the recently concluded Delhi Assembly election after grabbing 62 out of 70 seats at stake. The BJP ended at second place, winning just eight seats, while the Congress failed to open its account once again.