Amid political crisis, former CM Devendra Fadnavis is now Maharashtra's sevak on Twitter

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis has yet again changed his Twitter bio days after he resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra. In the new bio, Fadnavis, who earlier called himself the 'caretaker chief minister', has introduced himself as 'Maharashtra's sevak'.

This is the second time Fadnavis has changed his Twitter bio amid the political crisis in the state.

On November 8, after submitting his resignation, the BJP leader had changed his Twitter bio to 'caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra' from 'chief minister'. He was appointed the caretaker CM by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The changes were made after Maharashtra came under President's Rule on Tuesday (November 12) after none of the parties were able to stake claim to form government. Governor Koshyari, in a report submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind, said that a stable government cannot be formed in Maharashtra under the current political scenario, thus recommending President's Rule in the state.

Maharashtra is reeling under severe political crisis even three weeks after the election results were announced. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena were engaged in a tug of war over power-sharing. While the Sena demanded a government under 50:50 formula and CM's chair for 2.5 years, the BJP denied making any such pre-poll promise to the party. On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray broke his party Shiv Sena'a alliance with BJP and party minister Arvind Sawant also resigned from the Union Cabinet.

In the 288-member house, the BJP won 105 seats and the Sena 56 seats. They together had 161 seats, enough to form the government.