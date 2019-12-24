Bihar BJP, JDU speak in two voices on Jharkhand loss, RJD takes aim at both

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) losing Jharkhand is starting to have ripples in neighboring Bihar where the party is in alliance with the Janata Dal-United. The two partners have started to speak in different voices on the Jharkhand Assembly election result in which the BJP was routed by the combined might of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance.

While Bihar BJP chief and Paschim Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that his party's loss was due to misleading campaign by the rivals while JDU leaders pointed out that Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were the reason's behind Jharkhand election result.

Bijar BJP leaders are also feeling the heat following the Jharkhand election result. Even BJP allies in Bihar have expressed apprehensions that Jharkhand could have an impact in Bihar where assembly election is due in late 2020.

Muslim leaders in JDU claim that if their party follows the same pattern, then it will face a tough time in the next Bihar Assembly election. According to JDU MLC Gulam Rasool Balyawi the voters can now no longer be wooed by passionate speeches and populist schemes. He added that the common voter is concerned about the basic needs and economic development and CAA-NRC had an impact in

Jharkhand as there have been several protests against the issue. But Jaiswal feels the campaign against CAA-NRCthe Jharkhand result. RJD leaders have also taken potshots at the BJP.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari accused the BJP of carrying out misleading information campaigns to win elections and it lost in Jharkhand after getting exposed. He added that even BJP's allies were busy spreading falsehood on CAA and NRC.

