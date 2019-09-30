close

Haryana Assembly election 2019

BJP bets big on sportspersons in Haryana Assembly election, names Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sandeep Singh as its candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has placed its bet high on the sports celebrities for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election, scheduled to be held on October 21. Eminent sports personalities including wrestling champions Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt and former India hockey captain Sandeep Singh have been named in the first released of candidates released by the BJP on Monday.

The press release issued by the BJP said, "The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party met under the Presidentship of Shri Amit Shah. The meeting was attended by Shri Narendra Modi, Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, Minister of Defence, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Micro. Small & Medium Enterprises and all other members of the Central Election Committee of the BJP."

The first list of BJP has named 78 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly wherein award-winning athlete Babita Phogat has been given a ticket from Dadri assembly seat. Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will contest the election from Baroda assembly seat and former India Hockey captain Sardar Sandeep Singh has been fielded from Pehowa assembly seat.

Prominent political leaders have also appeared in the list. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will contest from Karnal while state BJP president Subhash Barala is the candidate from Tohana.

Wrestling father-daughter duo Mahavir Phogat and Babita Phogat had joined the BJP on August 12 in the in the presence of working president JP Nadda and Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju. Babita Phogat has been a vocal supporter of the BJP. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre scrapped Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, she had voiced her support on microblogging site Twitter.

On September 26, Sandeep Singh and Yogeshwar Dutt had joined the BJP in Haryana and were inducted into the saffron party in the presence of Subhash Barala, the state BJP chief in Haryana.

Speaking to media after formally joining the party, Sandeep Singh had said, ''I have joined politics as I am impressed with PM Narendra Modi. His honesty drew me to the party. Both PM and Haryana CM are doing a lot for the youth. If the party considers me capable of contesting elections then I surely will.''

On his turn, Yogeshwar Dutt had said, ''As a youth, I want to work for the nation. PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, he achieved the impossible. I am very impressed with him. The country is happy after the abrogation of Article 370.''

Rumours were rife that all the sports personalities who were inducted into the party would be given a party ticket for the upcoming Assembly election, slated to be held on October 21.

Here is the full list released by the BJP:

 

Name of Legislative Assembly Name of Candidate
Karnal Shri Manohar Lal Khattar
Tohana Shri Subhash Barala
Kalka Smt. Latika Sharma
Panchkula Shri Gyan Chand Gupta
Ambala Cantt. Shri Anil Viz
Ambala City Shri Ashim Goyal
Mulana (SC) Shri Rajveer Barada
Sadhaura (SC) Shri Balwant Singh
Jagadhri Shri Kanwarpal Gurjar
Yamunanagar Shri Ghanshyam Das Arora
Radaur Shri Karndev Kamboj
Ladwa Shri Pawan Saini
Shahbad (SC) Shri Krishan Bedi
Thanesar Shri Subhash Sudha
Pehowa Sardar Sandeep Singh
Guhla (SC) Shri Ravi Taranvali
Kalayat Smt. Kamlesh Dhanda
Kaithal Shri Lila Ram Gurjar
Pundri Shri Vedpal Advocate
Nilokheri (SC) Shri Bhagwan Das Kabirpanthi
Indri Shri Ramkumar Kashyap
Gharaunda Shri Harvinder Kalyan
Assandh Sardar Bakshi Singh Virk
Panipat Rural Shri Mahipal Dhandha
Israna (SC) Shri Krishan Panwar
Samalkha Shri Shashikant Kaushik
Rai Shri Mohan Lal Kaushik Badoli
Sonipat Smt. Kavita Jain
Gohana Shri Tirath Singh Rana
Baroda Shri Yogeshwar Dutt
Julana Shri Parmender Dhul
Safidon Shri Bachchan Singh Arya
Jind Dr. Krishan Midda
Uchana Kalan Smt. Prem Lala
Narwana (SC) Smt. Santosh Danoda
Ratia (SC) Shri Laxman Napa
Kalawali (SC) Shri Balkaur Singh
Dabwali Shri Aditya Devilal
Rania Shri Ramchandra Kamboj
Sirsa Shri Pradeep Ratusariya
Ellenabad Shri Pawan Beniwal
Uklana (SC) Smt. Asha Khedar
Narnaund Capt. Abhimanyu
Hansi Shri Vinod Bhyana
Barwala Shri Surender Puniya
Hisar Dr. Kamal Gupta
Nalwa Shri Ranveer Gangva
Loharu Shri JP Dalal
Badhra Shri Sukhvinder Mandi
Dadri Ms. Babita Phogat
Bhiwani Shri Ghanshyam Sharaf
Bawani Khera (SC) Shri Bishambhar Balmiki
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Shri Satish Nandal
Rohtak Shri Manish Grover
Kalanaur (SC) Shri Ramavtar Balmiki
Bahadurgarh Shri Naresh Kaushik
Badli Shri Omparkash Dhankhad
Jhajjar (SC) Dr. Rakesh Kumar
Beri Shri Vikram Kadyan
Ateli Shri Sita Ram Yadav
Mahendragarh Shri Rambilash Sharma
Narnaul Shri Omprakash Yadav
Nangal Chaudhry Shri Abhay Singh Yadav
Bawal (SC) Dr. Banwari Lal
Pataudi (SC) Shri Satya Prakash Jaravata
Badshahpur Shri Manish Yadav
Sohna Shri Sanjay Singh
Nuh Zakir Hussain
Ferozepur Jhirka Naseem Ahmed
Punahana Kum. Nouksham Choudhary
Hathin Praveen Dagar
Hodal (SC) Jagdish Nayar
Prithla Sohanpal Chhaukkar
Faridabad NIT Nagendra Bhadana
Badkhal Seema Tirkha
Ballabhgarh Moolchand Sharma
Faridabad Narender Gupta
Tigaon Rajesh Nagar

Last date for candidates to file their nomination is October 4, and the results for Haryana Assembly election will be declared on October 24.

 

Haryana Assembly election 2019HaryanaBJPsportsmen
