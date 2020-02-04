Breaking News: Arvind Kejriwal started reading Hanuman Chalisa, now Asaduddin Owaisi will also read it, says Kapil Mishra

In yet another remark drawing controversy ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday trained his guns at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, along with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Mishra, who is contesting the Delhi election from Model Town Assembly constituency, took to the micro-blogging site Twitter saying that 'Kejriwal has started reading the Hanuman Chalisa, now Owaisi will also read the Hanuman Chalisa'.

केजरीवाल हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने लगे है, अभी तो ओवैसी भी हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ेगा ये हमारी एकता की ताकत हैं। ऐसे ही एक रहना हैं। इकट्ठा रहना हैं। एक होकर वोट करना हैं। हम सबकी एकता से "20% वाली वोट बैंक" की गंदी राजनीति की कब्र खुदकर रहेगी — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 4, 2020

"Kejriwal Hanumaan Chalisa padhane lage hai, abhi to Owaisi bhi Hanuman Chalisa padhega. Yeh hamaari ekta kee taakat hain. Aise hi ek rahana hain. Ikattha rahana hain. Ek hokar vote karna hain. Hum sabaki ekta se "20% wali vote bank" kee gandi raajaneeti ki kabr khudakar rahegee. (Kejriwal has started reading Hanuman Chalisa, now Owaisi will also read Hanuman Chalisa. This is the strength of our unity. We have to stay this way. We have to remain together. Have to vote unitedly. With the unity of all, we will dig the grave of dirty "20% vote bank" politics)," tweeted Mishra.

This comes a day after, Mishra had targetted Kejriwal asserting that he is indulging in the politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Mishra had alleged that AAP should change its name to Muslim League as it has been supporting terrorists and traitors to ensure the votes of 20 per cent Muslims in the election. He tweeted that those who consider terrorists Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani and Umar Khalid their father will be afraid of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

"Yogi Adityanath has taken stern and correct action against rioters and protesters in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Ji's action and words mirror the feelings of the people of this country but Kejriwal is doing the politics of Jinnah," Mishra had said.

AAP leaders had come down heavily on CM Adityanath for his statements during a Delhi election campaign rally on February 2 (Sunday) in which CM Adityanath had accused the Delhi government of planning protests like the Shaheen Bagh blockade by hundreds of Mulsim women and children against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The party leaders had then demanded a complete ban of the campaign by CM Adityanath in Delhi Assembly poll by the Election Commission for what its claimed were provocative speeches by the Uttar Pradesh CM. AAP leader Sanjay Singh also demanded an FIR against Yogi Adityanath for his remarks.

Voting for all the 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will take place in a single phase on February 8, 2020, while results will be declared three days later on February 11.