Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi accepts resignations of PC Chacko, Subhash Chopra; Shakti Sinh Gohil appointed as interim Congress in-charge for Delhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday evening accepted the resignations of Congress in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko and Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra, with immediate effect. Both Chacko and Chopra had tendered their resignation from their posts after the party's dismal performance in Delhi Assembly election 2020.

Gandhi has appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil as the interim Congress in-charge for Delhi along with his present responsibility of Bihar.

A statement released late on Wednesday evening read, "Congress President has accepted the resignations of PC Chacko, AICC Incharge of Delhi and Subhash Chopra, President, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. Congress President has appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil as interim AICC Incharge of Delhi along with his present assignment of Bihar.

The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing AICC Incharge of Delhi PC Chacko and President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Subhash Chopra."

Earlier, Chacko blamed former chief minister Sheila Dikshit for the downfall of the Congress in Delhi. "The downfall of the Congress party started in 2013 when Sheila ji was the CM. The emergence of a new party AAP took away the entire Congress vote bank. We could never get it back. It still remains with AAP," he told ANI.

Chopra offered his resignation on February 11 (Tuesday) evening saying, "I take responsibility for the debacle of the party in Delhi Assembly polls. I had less time, but still, I put all my efforts," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress party, in a repeat of 2015 assembly elections, drew a blank by managing to not win even a single seat.

Notably, 63 out of 66 candidates of the Congress lost their deposits in Delhi Assembly election, which was won handsomely by the AAP. The BJP finished a distant second after winning eight seats. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP performed superbly to win 62 seats in 70-member Delhi Assembly, sending a clear message that the political fight in the national capital is now between the AAP and BJP only.