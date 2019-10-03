Congress releases final list of six candidates for Haryana assembly election

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released the second and final list of six candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election, scheduled to take place on October 21. Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress released its list of 84 candidates for Haryana which had included prominent names including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi.

On Thursday, the remaining six candidates for the 90-member Haryana assembly were declared which includes Bishan Lal Saini who will contest from Radaur seat, Mewa Singh will contest from Ladwa constituency and Bhupender Ganguar will contest from Barwala seat among other candidates.

Here is a list of six candidates who will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana:

Assembly Constituency Candidates Ambala Cantt Smt. Venu Singla Aggarwal Radaur Sh. Bishan Lal Saini Ladwa Sh. Mewa Singh Assandh Sh. Shamsher Singh Virk Gogi Fatehabad Sh. Prahlad Singh Gillankhera Barwala Sh. Bhupender Ganguar

Ahead of the polls, reports of widening rift within the Haryana Congress are doing the rounds after former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar alleged of tickets being sold out.

Tanwar has been denied the ticket from Sohna, from where Congress has nominated Shamsuddin.

Addressing Congress workers outside party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Tanwar said, "I have worked hard for years. The people who joined the party 15 days ago are being given tickets by the party."

Tanwar further alleged that the ticket for Sohna assembly seat was "sold for Rs 5 crore." The Haryana assembly election is scheduled for October 21, the results of which will be declared on October 24.