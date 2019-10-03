close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana Assembly election

Congress releases final list of six candidates for Haryana assembly election

The Congress on Thursday released the second and final list of six candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election, scheduled to take place on October 21. Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress released its list of 84 candidates for Haryana which had included prominent names including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi. 

Congress releases final list of six candidates for Haryana assembly election

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday released the second and final list of six candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly election, scheduled to take place on October 21. Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress released its list of 84 candidates for Haryana which had included prominent names including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kuldeep Bishnoi. 

On Thursday, the remaining six candidates for the 90-member Haryana assembly were declared which includes Bishan Lal Saini who will contest from Radaur seat, Mewa Singh will contest from Ladwa constituency and Bhupender Ganguar will contest from Barwala seat among other candidates.

Here is a list of six candidates who will contest the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana:

Assembly Constituency Candidates
Ambala Cantt Smt. Venu Singla Aggarwal
Radaur Sh. Bishan Lal Saini
Ladwa Sh. Mewa Singh
Assandh Sh. Shamsher Singh Virk Gogi
Fatehabad Sh. Prahlad Singh Gillankhera
Barwala Sh. Bhupender Ganguar

Ahead of the polls, reports of widening rift within the Haryana Congress are doing the rounds after former Haryana Congress Chief Ashok Tanwar alleged of tickets being sold out. 

Tanwar has been denied the ticket from Sohna, from where Congress has nominated Shamsuddin. 

Addressing Congress workers outside party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Tanwar said, "I have worked hard for years. The people who joined the party 15 days ago are being given tickets by the party."

Tanwar further alleged that the ticket for Sohna assembly seat was "sold for Rs 5 crore." The Haryana assembly election is scheduled for October 21, the results of which will be declared on October 24.

Tags:
Haryana Assembly electionCongressHaryana
Next
Story

Aaditya Thackeray declares assets worth Rs 16.05 crore, owns a BMW car

Must Watch

PT33M22S

Pakistan gets insulted globally: Watch Debate