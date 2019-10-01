close

Maharashtra Assembly election

Congress releases second list for Maharashtra Assembly election; Prithviraj Chavan, Dheeraj Deshmukh among 52 candidates

The Congress on Tuesday released the second list comprising 52 candidates who will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections to be held on October 21. Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan has been fielded from Karad South seat and Dheeraj Deshmukh, son of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, has been nominated from Latur Rural.

This will be his first assembly election of Dheeraj Deshmukh. Dheeraj Deshmukh is also the son-in-law of filmmaker Vasu Bhagnani. Vilasrao Deshmukh's elder son Amit Deshmukh is a Congress MLA from Latur city, his name is in the first list of Congress. 

Among other candidates, Kunal Pal has been fielded from Dhule Rural, Rajesh Ekade from Malkapur, Rahul Siddhivinayak Bondre from Chikhli, Swati Sandeep Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod) and Sanjay Ramdasji Bodke from Akot seats.

Former minister Vasant Purake has been given ticket from Ralegaon, and former minister Shivajirao Moghe has been fielded from Arni AC seat. Journalist Yuvraj Mohite has been given ticket from Goregaon, Mumbai.

Congress has given a ticket to existing MLA Rahul Bronde from Chikhali, earlier there was a talk of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

The list consists of the names of six women candidates.

There are a total of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Congress is contesting on 125 seats in coalition with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which will also contest on the same number of seats. The remaining 38 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly have been left for other coalition parties to contest.

The last date of filing nomination is October 4 while the election will be conducted on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24 and the result will be announced on the same day.

Here is the full list:

Name of the Assembly Constituency Name of Candidates
Dhule Rural Kunal Patil
Malkapur Rajesh Ekade
Chikhli Rahul Siddhivinayak Bondre
Jalgaon (Jamod) Smt. Swati Sandeep Wakekar
Akot Sanjay Ramdasji Bodke
Akola East Vivek Ramrao Paraskar
Washim - SC Smt. Rajani Mahadev Rathod
Achalpur Anirudha Subhanrao Deshmukh
Wardha Shekhar Pramod Shende
Umred - SC Raju Devnath Panne
Nagpur South Girish Krushnarao Pandav
Nagpur West Vikas Thakre
Amgaon - ST Sahasram M Karote
Armori - ST Anandrao Gedam
Gadchiroli - ST Dr. Chanda Nitin Kodawate
Rajura Subhash R. Dhote
Ballarpur Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Zade
Wani Vamanrao B. Kasawar
Ralegaon Vasant Chinduji Purke
Arni - ST Adv. Shivajirao S. Moghe
Umarkhed- SC Vijay Y. Khadase
Hingoli Bhaurao Baburao Patil
Partur Sureshkumar K. Jethaliya
Jalna Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao
Malegaon Outer Dr. Tushar Shewale
Chandvad Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal
lqatpuri - ST Hiraman Khoskar
Bhiwandi West Shoeb Ashfaque (Guddu)
Kalyan West Smt. Kanchan Yogesh Kulkarni
Dombivali Smt. Radhika Miiind Gupte
Borivali Kumar Shankarrao Khilare
Dahisar Arun Vasant Sawant
Mulund Govind Basantram Singh
Jogeshwari East Sunil Bisan Kumre
Kandivali East Smt. Ajanta Rajpati Yadav
Charkop Kalu Karmanbhai Budheliya
Goregaon Yuvraj Mohite
Andheri East Jagdish Amin
Vile Parle Jayanti Jivabhai Siroya
Mahim Pravin Naik
Shivadi Uday Vitthal Phanasekar
Malabar Hill Hira Navaji Devasi
Uran Dr. Manish Anant Patil
Pen Smt. Nanda Rajendra Mhatre
Shivajinagar Dattatrey Ranganath Bahirat
Kasba Peth Arvind Tukaram Shinde
Latur Rural Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
Umarga - SC Dilip Rohidas Bhalerao
Karad South Prithviraj Chavan
Rajapur Avinash Shantaram Lad
Ichalkaranji Rahul P. Khanjire
Sangli Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil

In 2014 Assembly polls, both the parties had contested separately. The Congress had managed to bag 42 of 287 seats it contested whereas NCP could win just 41 of 278 seats it contested.

