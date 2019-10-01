Congress releases second list for Maharashtra Assembly election; Prithviraj Chavan, Dheeraj Deshmukh among 52 candidates

The Congress on Tuesday released the second list comprising 52 candidates who will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections to be held on October 21. Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan has been fielded from Karad South seat and Dheeraj Deshmukh, son of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, has been nominated from Latur Rural.
This will be his first assembly election of Dheeraj Deshmukh. Dheeraj Deshmukh is also the son-in-law of filmmaker Vasu Bhagnani. Vilasrao Deshmukh's elder son Amit Deshmukh is a Congress MLA from Latur city, his name is in the first list of Congress.
Among other candidates, Kunal Pal has been fielded from Dhule Rural, Rajesh Ekade from Malkapur, Rahul Siddhivinayak Bondre from Chikhli, Swati Sandeep Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod) and Sanjay Ramdasji Bodke from Akot seats.
Former minister Vasant Purake has been given ticket from Ralegaon, and former minister Shivajirao Moghe has been fielded from Arni AC seat. Journalist Yuvraj Mohite has been given ticket from Goregaon, Mumbai.
Congress has given a ticket to existing MLA Rahul Bronde from Chikhali, earlier there was a talk of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The list consists of the names of six women candidates.
There are a total of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and the Congress is contesting on 125 seats in coalition with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) which will also contest on the same number of seats. The remaining 38 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly have been left for other coalition parties to contest.
The last date of filing nomination is October 4 while the election will be conducted on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24 and the result will be announced on the same day.
Here is the full list:
|Name of the Assembly Constituency
|Name of Candidates
|Dhule Rural
|Kunal Patil
|Malkapur
|Rajesh Ekade
|Chikhli
|Rahul Siddhivinayak Bondre
|Jalgaon (Jamod)
|Smt. Swati Sandeep Wakekar
|Akot
|Sanjay Ramdasji Bodke
|Akola East
|Vivek Ramrao Paraskar
|Washim - SC
|Smt. Rajani Mahadev Rathod
|Achalpur
|Anirudha Subhanrao Deshmukh
|Wardha
|Shekhar Pramod Shende
|Umred - SC
|Raju Devnath Panne
|Nagpur South
|Girish Krushnarao Pandav
|Nagpur West
|Vikas Thakre
|Amgaon - ST
|Sahasram M Karote
|Armori - ST
|Anandrao Gedam
|Gadchiroli - ST
|Dr. Chanda Nitin Kodawate
|Rajura
|Subhash R. Dhote
|Ballarpur
|Dr. Vishwas Anandrao Zade
|Wani
|Vamanrao B. Kasawar
|Ralegaon
|Vasant Chinduji Purke
|Arni - ST
|Adv. Shivajirao S. Moghe
|Umarkhed- SC
|Vijay Y. Khadase
|Hingoli
|Bhaurao Baburao Patil
|Partur
|Sureshkumar K. Jethaliya
|Jalna
|Gorantyal Kailas Kishanrao
|Malegaon Outer
|Dr. Tushar Shewale
|Chandvad
|Shirishkumar Vasantrao Kotwal
|lqatpuri - ST
|Hiraman Khoskar
|Bhiwandi West
|Shoeb Ashfaque (Guddu)
|Kalyan West
|Smt. Kanchan Yogesh Kulkarni
|Dombivali
|Smt. Radhika Miiind Gupte
|Borivali
|Kumar Shankarrao Khilare
|Dahisar
|Arun Vasant Sawant
|Mulund
|Govind Basantram Singh
|Jogeshwari East
|Sunil Bisan Kumre
|Kandivali East
|Smt. Ajanta Rajpati Yadav
|Charkop
|Kalu Karmanbhai Budheliya
|Goregaon
|Yuvraj Mohite
|Andheri East
|Jagdish Amin
|Vile Parle
|Jayanti Jivabhai Siroya
|Mahim
|Pravin Naik
|Shivadi
|Uday Vitthal Phanasekar
|Malabar Hill
|Hira Navaji Devasi
|Uran
|Dr. Manish Anant Patil
|Pen
|Smt. Nanda Rajendra Mhatre
|Shivajinagar
|Dattatrey Ranganath Bahirat
|Kasba Peth
|Arvind Tukaram Shinde
|Latur Rural
|Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
|Umarga - SC
|Dilip Rohidas Bhalerao
|Karad South
|Prithviraj Chavan
|Rajapur
|Avinash Shantaram Lad
|Ichalkaranji
|Rahul P. Khanjire
|Sangli
|Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil
In 2014 Assembly polls, both the parties had contested separately. The Congress had managed to bag 42 of 287 seats it contested whereas NCP could win just 41 of 278 seats it contested.