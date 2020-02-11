Delhi Assembly election 2020: BJP snatched these six seats from AAP while AAP wrested only 1 seat from BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday registered a landslide win in the Delhi Assembly election with a massive majority. According to the Election Commission (EC), the AAP won in 62 of the total 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came in second in the race with a mere of eight seats.

Interestingly, six of these eight seats have been wrested by the BJP from the AAP in the Delhi Assembly election 2020. The six seats are--Badarpur, Gandhi Nagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rohtas Nagar.

1) Badarpur: In 2020 election, BJP's RAMVIR SINGH BIDHURI defeated AAP' RAM SINGH NETAJI by 3,719 votes. In 2015, AAP's NARAYAN DUTT SHARMA had won by 47,583 votes.

2) Gandhi Nagar: In 2020 election, BJP's ANIL KUMAR BAJPAI defeated AAP's NAVEEN CHAUDHARY by 6,079 votes. In 2015, AAP's ANIL KUMAR BAJPAI won by 7,482 votes.

3) Ghonda: In 2020 election, BJP's AJAY MAHAWAR defeated AAP's SHRIDUTT SHARMA by 28,370 votes. In 2015, AAP's SHRI DUTT SHARMA had won by 8,093 votes.

4) Karawal Nagar: In 2020 election, BJP's MOHAN SINGH BISHT defeated AAP's DURGESH PATHAK by 8,223 votes. In 2015, AAP's KAPIL MISHRA had won by 44,431 votes.

5) Laxmi Nagar: In 2020 election, BJP's ABHAY VERMA defeated AAP's NITIN TYAGI by 880 votes. In 2015, AAP's NITIN TYAGI had won by 4,846 votes.

6) Rohtas Nagar: In 2020 election, BJP's Jitender Mahajan defeated AAP's Sarita Singh by 13,241 votes. In 2015, AAP's SARITA SINGH had won by 7,874 votes.

In comparison, the AAP has snatched only one seat from the BJP in this election--Mustafabad.

* Mustafabad: In 2020 election, AAP's HAJI YUNUS defeated BJP's JAGDISH PRADHAN by 20,704 votes. In 2015 election, BJP's JAGDISH PRADHAN had won by 6,031 votes.

According to the final votes tally released by the Election Commission, the AAP won in 62 constituencies with a voting percentage of 53.57, while the BJP got eight seats with vote share of 38.51 per cent. The Congress drew a blank for the second successive assembly elections in Delhi.

The AAP had bagged 67 seats in 2015.