Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Burari highest, Bijwasan lowest victory margin, both by AAP

The results of Delhi Assembly Election 2020 which gave the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party a majority with 62 of 70 seats, witnessed several neck-and-neck contests.

Of the 62 seats that AAP secured a win, its highest victory margin was from Burari where sitting MLA Sanjeev Jha beat Janata Dal (United) candidate by 88,158 votes after 26 rounds of counting. Burari is part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

While in Bijwasan, AAP recorded its lowest margin of victory with 753 votes. AAPs candidate Bhupinder Singh Joon defeated BJPs Sat Prakash Rana after 16 rounds of counting.

This year AAP polled at 53.57 per cent votes which is close to 54.34 per cent votes that it secured in the 2015 assembly elections. BJP also improved its vote percentage from 32.19 in the previous election to 38.51 per cent.

In 2015 assembly elections, AAP had won 67 seats while BJP had managed to win the remaining three seats. Congress has not managed to win a single seat in both 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.