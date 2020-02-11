हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Assembly election results 2020

North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 constituencies--Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar.

Delhi Assembly election 2020 results: AAP wins Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad seats of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Out of the ten North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won seven--Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Seelampur, Babarpur, Gokalpur and Mustafabad. North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 constituencies--Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar.

Burari: AAP's SANJEEV JHA won by 88,158 votes by defeating Janata Dal (United)'s SHAILENDRA KUMAR. This is the third consecutive win for Jha as he had won in 2013 and 2015 Delhi Assembly elections.

Timarpur: AAP's Dilip Pandey won by 24,151 votes by defeating BJP's Surendra Singh Bittu. In 2015, AAP's Pankaj Pushkar emerged as the winner from the seat. 

Seemapuri: AAP's Rajendra Pal Gautam won by 56,108 votes by defeating Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) Sant Lal Chawariya. This is the second win for Gautam who had won in 2015.

Rohtas Nagar: BJP's Jitender Mahajan won by 13,241 votes by defeating AAP's Sarita Singh. In the 2015 poll, Singh had managed to wrest the seat from Mahajan.

Seelampur: AAP's Abdul Rehman won by 36,920 votes by defeating BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra. In the 2015 assembly election, AAP's Mohd Ishraque had defeated BJP's Sanjay Jain.

Ghonda: BJP's AJAY MAHAWAR won by 28,370 votes by defeating AAP's SHRIDUTT SHARMA. This is the second consecutive win for Sharma as in 2015 he had BJP nominee Sahab Singh Chauhan.

Babarpur: AAP's GOPAL RAI won by 33,062 votes by defeating BJP's NARESH GAUR. This is the second win for Rai as in 2015 also he had defeated Gaur.

Gokalpur: AAP's SURENDRA KUMAR won by 19,488 votes by defeating BJP's RANJEET SINGH. In 2015, AAP's Fateh Singh had defeated BJP's Ranjeet Singh.

Mustafabad: AAP's HAJI YUNUS won by 20,704 votes by defeating BJP's JAGDISH PRADHAN.

Karawal Nagar: BJP's MOHAN SINGH BISHT won by 8,223 votes by defeating AAP's DURGESH PATHAK. Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra had won in the 2015 assembly election by defeating BJP's Bisht.

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 took place on February 8 and counting took place on February 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were the main contenders in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. 

