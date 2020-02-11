Delhi Assembly election 2020 results: AAP wins Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, Shahdara Assembly seats of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Out of the ten East Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won seven Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Krishna Nagar, and Shahdara, till the last update of the Election Commission came in.

East Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 constituencies--Jangpura, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara.

Jangpura: AAP's Praveen Kumar won by 16,063 votes after defeating BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi. AAP's Kumar has retained the seat for the second time.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,46,334 eligible electors, of which 80,062 were male, 66,266 female and 6 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 129 polling stations in this constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Jangpura witnessed a fight between six candidates- Congress' Talwinder Singh Marwah, AAP's Praveen Kumar, BSP's Subhas, BJP's Imrit Singh Bakshi, Mohammad Aslam (Independent) and Chandrashekhar Singh (Independent).

Okhla: AAP's Amanatullah Khan won by 80,687 votes after defeating BJP's Braham Singh. Khan has retained the seat for the second time.

In the 2020 election, there were a total of 3,35,077 eligible electors, of which 1,99,521 were male, 1,35,525 female and 31 voters of the third gender. There was a total of 252 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Okhla witnessed a fight between 15 candidates - Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Awanindra Kumar Choubey (independent), Dharam Singh (BSP), Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani (Social Democratic Party of India), Musarrat Ali Khan (Rastriya Aam Jan Seva Party), Babar Riyaz (independent), Shazia Faizan (Ambedkar National Congress), Abhay Raj (independent), Jamaluddin (independent), Ved Prakash (Awami Party), MI Ansari (Jagrook Janta Party), Devnarayan Thakur (Rashtravadi Janata Party), Parvez Hashmi (Congress), Braham Singh (BJP) and Dr Chandra Rajan Arora.

Trilokpuri: AAP's Rohit Kumar won by 12,486 votes by defeating BJP's Kiran. In the 2015 election, AAP's Raju Dhingan had won by defeating the BJP candidate.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,00,450 eligible electors, of which 1,09,072 were male, 91,360 female and 18 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 171 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Trilokpuri witnessed a fight between 10 candidates--Kiran (BJP), Raghu Raj Singh, Rohit Kumar (AAP), Vijay Kumar (Congress), Ajay Chauhan, Akshtiz Birmani, Rajesh Kumar, Vikram, Kavita Rani Singh (independent), and Mayank Kumar.

Kondli: AAP's Kuldeep Kumar won by 17,907 votes by defeating BJP's Raj Kumar. In the 2015 election, AAP's Manoj Kumar won by defeating the BJP candidate.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,91,203 eligible electors, of which 1,03,863 are male, 87,328 female and 12 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 178 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Kondli witnessed a fight between seven candidates - Amrish Singh Gautam (Congress), Karmvir, Kuldeep Kumar (AAP), Raj Kumar (BJP), Dinesh Kumar Kashyap, Amar Singh (independent), and Akshay Kumar (independent).

Patparganj: AAP's Manish Sisodia won by 3,207 votes after defeating BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi. Sisodia has retained the seat as in 2015 he had emerged victorious by defeating BJP's Vinod Kumar Binny.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,31,310 eligible electors, of which 1,28,224 are male, 1,03,081 female and 5 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 197 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Patparganj witnessed a fight between 13 candidates - Manish Sisodia (AAP), Ravinder Singh Negi (BJP), Rakesh (BSP), Laxman Rawat (Congress), Pratap Chandra (RRP), Rakesh Suri (RRC), Vinay Kumar Singh (JPR), Shatrughan Kumar Singh (HAMS), Sanjeev Bhati (HND), Surender Gupta (JMP), Gopal Prasad (independent), Manoj Kumar (independent), Surjeet Singh (independent).

Laxmi Nagar: BJP's ABHAY VERMA wins by 880 votes against AAP's NITIN TYAGI. In 2015, AAP's Nitin Tyagi had won by defeating BJP's B B Tyagi.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,21,651 eligible electors, of which 1,23,613 are male, 98,029 female and 9 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 174 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar witnessed a fight between eight candidates - Abhay Verma (BJP), Jai Ram Lal (BSP), Nitin Tyagi (AAP), Hari Dutt Sharma (Congress), Anima Ojha (RRC), RD Tiwari (LSPL), Deep Kumar (LPI), and Namaha (LJP).

Vishwas Nagar: BJP's Om Prakash Sharma won by 16,457 votes defeating AAP's Deepak Singla. This is Sharma's second consecutive win from this seat as in 2015 he had defeated AAP's Dr Atul Gupta.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,99,929 eligible electors, of which 1,07,352 are male, 92,570 female and 7 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 184 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Vishwas Nagar witnessed a fight between nine candidates - Gurcharan Singh (Congress), Dileep Gautam (BSP), Deepak Singla (AAP), Anil Kumar (NYP), Babu Ram (PPID), Sadhna (JKP), Ashok Surana (independent), Neesha (independent) and Om Prakash Sharma (BJP).

Krishna Nagar: AAP's SK Bagga won by 3,995 votes by defeating BJP's Dr Anil Goyal. This is Bagga's second consecutive win as in 2015 he had defeated BJP's Kiran Bedi.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 2,17,361 eligible electors, of which 1,13,713 are male, 1,03,645 female and 3 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 203 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Krishna Nagar witnessed a fight between seven candidates - Dr Anil Goyal (BJP), Dr Ashok Kumar Walia (Congress), SK Bagga (AAP), Manjeet Singh (BSP), Charanjeet (AAPP), Munish Bagga (RRP), Suresh Kumar (BRP), Anil Kumar Bajpai (BJP).

Gandhi Nagar: BJP's ANIL KUMAR BAJPAI won by 6,079 votes by defeating AAP's NAVEEN CHAUDHARY. This is BAJPAI's second consecutive win as in 2015 he had defeated BJP's Jitender.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,82,791 eligible electors, of which 1,02,003 are male, 80,785 female and 3 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 177 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Gandhi Nagar witnessed a fight between seven candidates--Arvinder Singh Lovely (INC), Tikraj Singh (BSP), Naveen Chaudhary (AAP), Mukesh Kumar (independent), Ravindra Kumar (independent), Md Haroon (independent) and BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai. Bajpai had contested in 2015 as an AAP candidate but in 2019, he is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Shahdara: AAP's RAM NIWAS GOEL won by 5,294 votes by defeating BJP's SANJAY GOYAL. This is the second consecutive win of Goel as he had won in 2015 by defeating BJP's Jitender Singh Shunty.

In the 2020 election, there are a total of 1,89,332 eligible electors, of which 99,479 are male, 89,848 female and 5 voters of the third gender. There are a total of 183 polling stations in the constituency for the 2020 election.

East Delhi's Shahdara witnessed a fight between eight candidates - Indu (BSP), Narender Nath (Congress), Ram Niwas Goel (AAP), Sanjay Goyal (BJP), Allah Bakash (RJP), Nishant Sharma (PBI), Ranjana Munesh Chauhan (BSNP), Vimla (SBP).

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 took place on February 8 and counting took place on February 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were the main contenders in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.