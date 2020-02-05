Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks strict punishment for Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar if links with AAP proved

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) declared that if Kapil Gurjar, the man who fired in Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital on February 1, has any connection with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he will seek the strictest possible punishment for him (Kapil). Targeting Delhi Police, Kejriwal accused the force of using Kapil Gurjar as voting in Delhi Assembly election 2020 was taking place on February 8.

Taking potshots at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kejriwal claimed that the party was playing politics on the firing in Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women and children from the Muslim community were sitting on protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Shaheen Bagh is helping BJP and the party has no other narrative apart from it," said the Delhi chief minister who is leading AAP in Delhi election.

He stated that he was deeply aggrieved by BJP West Delhi Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma's statement calling him a terrorist. "I was hurt when I heard this statement. I have never taken any decision to help my family and children and have devoted my life to the country. Almost 80 per cent of my batchmates from IIT left India and are settled in foreign countries. I left my Income Tax department job. Now, I have left the decision on Delhi voters. If you believe that I am a terrorist, then you should vote for the lotus (BJP symbol) on February 8 and if you think that I have worked for Delhi, the country and its people, then vote for the broom (AAP symbol).

Dismissing BJP's statement that he was anti-Hindu, Kejriwal asserted, "How am I anti-Hindu? I am a big devotee of Lord Hanuman. I am asked if I know Hanuman Chalisa, then I will reply in affirmative and also recite it. Now BJP has issues with this too."

With acerbic statements coming in from leaders of all political parties, the Delhi poll has seen the Election Commission of India issuing notices and even banning some politicians for a certain period from campaigning. The national capital will vote on February 8, 2020, while results will be declared three days later on February 11.