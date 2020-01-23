हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi polls contest between India and Pakistan, says BJP candidate Kapil Mishra

Lashing out at anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and other places in the city, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday termed the assembly elections next month a contest between India and Pakistan.

Image Credits: Twitter/@kapilmishra

Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is the BJP's candidate from Model Town.

Mishra, a former minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government, is the BJP's candidate from Model Town. 

In a series of tweets, Mishra said, "India vs Pakistan 8th February Delhi. There will a contest on Delhi Roads between India and Pakistan on February 8.""Pakistan has already entered Shaheen Bagh and small pockets of Pakistan are being created in Delhi," he added.

In another post, Mishra asserted that the BJP will win the February 8 elections and Kejriwal will resign from his post when votes are counted on February 11.

The former AAP leader was removed as minister by Kejriwal in 2017. Last year, he was also disqualified as AAP MLA under the anti-defection law.

Mishra faces AAP MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi in the elections. 

delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Kapil Mishra
Delhi assembly poll 2020: Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Matiala constituency

