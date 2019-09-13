close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana Assembly election 2019

Dushyant Chautala-led JJP releases first list of candidates for seven seats in Haryana

Polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly is likely to be held in October this year. JJP is contesting alone in the elections after seat-sharing talks failed with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 

Dushyant Chautala-led JJP releases first list of candidates for seven seats in Haryana
IANS Photo

CHANDIGARH: Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has released its first list of candidates for seven seats for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election. Former state minister Harsh Kumar has been fielded from Hathin, while former legislator Ram Kumar Gautam will contest from Narnaund. 

First list of JJP candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 
1. Panipat Rural: Devender Kadiyan 
2. Ukalana(SC): Anoop Dhanak 
3. Narnaund: Ram Kumar Gautam 
4. Mahendergarh: Rao Ramesh Palri 
5. Narnaul: Kamlesh Saini 
6. Bawal(SC): Shyam Sundar 
7. Hathin: Harsh Kumar 

Live TV

Polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly is likely to be held in October this year. JJP is contesting alone in the elections after seat-sharing talks failed with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). 

The two parties had announced a poll alliance on August 11. BSP chief Mayawati on September 6 had announced that her party has snapping ties with JJP over "inappropriate" behaviour in seat-sharing agreement and will contest the assembly polls alone. 

After facing a humiliating performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, JJP had offered 40 seats to the BSP, which was refused by the later.

Chautala, who won the 2014 election as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, formed the JJP in December 2018. His father Ajay Singh Chautala is the elder son of INLD President and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Tags:
Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Assembly electionJJPDushyant Chautala
Next
Story

EC stock-taking meeting on Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on Thursday

Must Watch

PT27S

UP: Siddharth Nagar Police beats up a man for not having papers of bike