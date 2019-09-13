Dushyant Chautala-led JJP releases first list of candidates for seven seats in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has released its first list of candidates for seven seats for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Election. Former state minister Harsh Kumar has been fielded from Hathin, while former legislator Ram Kumar Gautam will contest from Narnaund.

1. Panipat Rural: Devender Kadiyan

2. Ukalana(SC): Anoop Dhanak

3. Narnaund: Ram Kumar Gautam

4. Mahendergarh: Rao Ramesh Palri

5. Narnaul: Kamlesh Saini

6. Bawal(SC): Shyam Sundar

7. Hathin: Harsh Kumar

Polls to the 90-member Haryana Assembly is likely to be held in October this year. JJP is contesting alone in the elections after seat-sharing talks failed with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The two parties had announced a poll alliance on August 11. BSP chief Mayawati on September 6 had announced that her party has snapping ties with JJP over "inappropriate" behaviour in seat-sharing agreement and will contest the assembly polls alone.

After facing a humiliating performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls, JJP had offered 40 seats to the BSP, which was refused by the later.

Chautala, who won the 2014 election as the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate, formed the JJP in December 2018. His father Ajay Singh Chautala is the elder son of INLD President and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.