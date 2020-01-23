हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Full list of Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

Romesh Sabharwal will be contesting against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency and Laxman Rawat will take on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj assembly constituency. 

Full list of Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Congress declared the names of all 61 candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election. Congress released its second list on January 20 announcing names of 7 candidates in which it announced the name of Romesh Sabharwal who will be contesting against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.

The other names in the list includes - Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar, Rocky Tuseed who is one of the youngest candidates in the fray will be contesting from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli seat reserved for scheduled cast, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

Congress has earlier announced the names of 54 candidates in its first list which included names of candidates like Laxman Rawat will take on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj assembly constituency, Alka Lamba who recently returned to the party will be contesting from Chandni Chowk. Congress has also given the ticket to Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of freedom fighter and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who will be contesting from Dwarka constituency of West Delhi.

Congress is not contesting on nine constituency including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla.

Here's the full list:

  Constituency Candidate
1. Narela Siddarth Kundu
2. Timarpur Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
3. Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel
4. Badli Devender Yadav
5. Rithala Pradeep Kumar Pandey
6. Bawana - SC Surender Kumar
7. Mundka Dr Naresh Kumar
8. Sultanpur Majra - SC Jai Kishan
9. Nangloi Jat Mandeep Singh
10. Mangol Puri - SC Rajesh Lilotia
11. Rohini Sumesh Gupta
12. Shalimarbagh JS Nayol
13. Shakur Basti Dev Raj Arora
14. Tri Nagar Kamal Kant Sharma
15. Wazirpur Hari Kishan Jindal
16. Model Town Ms Akansha Ola
17. Sadar Bazar Satbir Sharma
18. Chandni Chowk Mrs Alka Lamba
19. Matia Mahal Mirza Javed All
20. Ballimaran Haroon Yusuf
21. Karol Bagh - SC Gaurav Dhanak
22. Patel Nagar - SC Smt Krishna Tirath
23. Moti Nagar Ramesh Kumar Popli
24. Rajouri Garden Amandeep Singh Sudan
25. Hari Nagar Surender Setia
26. Janakpuri Ms Radhika Khera
27. Dwarka Adarsh Shastri
28. Matiala Sumesh Shokeen
29. Najafgarh Sahib Singh Yadav
30. Delhi Cantt Sandeep Tanwar
31. Jangpura Talvinder Singh Marwah
32. Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt
33. Malviya Nagar Mrs Neetu Verma
34. RK Puram Mrs Priyanka Singh
35. Chhatarpur Satish Lohia
36. Deoli - SC Arvinder Singh
37. Ambedkar Nagar - SC Yaduraj Chaudhary
38. Sangam Vihar Poonam Azad
39. Greater Kailash Sukhbir Singh Pawar
40. Kalkaji Ms Shivani Chopra Advocate
41. Tughlakabad Shubam Sharma
42. Trilokpuri - SC Vijay Kumar
43. Patparganj Laxman Rawat
44. Laxmi Nagar Dr Hari Dutt Sharma
45. Vishwas Nagar Gurcharan Singh Raju
46. Krishna Nagar Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia
47. Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely
48. Shahdara Dr Narender Nath
49. Seemapuri - SC Veer Singh Dhingan
50. Rohtas Nagar Vipin Sharma
51. Seelampur Ch. Mateen Ahmed
52. Babarpur Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain
53. Gokalpur - SC Dr SP Singh
54. Mustafabad Ali Mehndi
55. Tilak Nagar Raminder Singh Bamrah
56. Rajinder Nagar Rocky Tuseed
57. New Delhi Romesh Sabharwal
58. Badarpur Pramod Kumar Yadav
59. Kondli - SC Amareesh Goutham
60. Ghonda Bhisham Sharma
61. Karawal Nagar Arbind Singh

Congress candidates, Priyanka Singh, daughter of former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter, is one of the richest candidates contesting in assembly election 2020 with assets worth Rs 70 crore.Singh is contesting against Tokas from R K Puram seat in central Delhi.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election Congress was completely wiped out from Delhi as it failed to win even a single seat with the AAP storming to power by bagging 67 and the BJP, too, registering a poor show with just three in its kitty.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on January 14 and ended on Tuesday and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The single-phase election in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.

