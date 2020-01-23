Full list of Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Congress declared the names of all 61 candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election. Congress released its second list on January 20 announcing names of 7 candidates in which it announced the name of Romesh Sabharwal who will be contesting against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.
The other names in the list includes - Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar, Rocky Tuseed who is one of the youngest candidates in the fray will be contesting from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli seat reserved for scheduled cast, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.
Congress has earlier announced the names of 54 candidates in its first list which included names of candidates like Laxman Rawat will take on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj assembly constituency, Alka Lamba who recently returned to the party will be contesting from Chandni Chowk. Congress has also given the ticket to Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of freedom fighter and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who will be contesting from Dwarka constituency of West Delhi.
Congress is not contesting on nine constituency including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla.
Here's the full list:
|Constituency
|Candidate
|1.
|Narela
|Siddarth Kundu
|2.
|Timarpur
|Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
|3.
|Adarsh Nagar
|Mukesh Goel
|4.
|Badli
|Devender Yadav
|5.
|Rithala
|Pradeep Kumar Pandey
|6.
|Bawana - SC
|Surender Kumar
|7.
|Mundka
|Dr Naresh Kumar
|8.
|Sultanpur Majra - SC
|Jai Kishan
|9.
|Nangloi Jat
|Mandeep Singh
|10.
|Mangol Puri - SC
|Rajesh Lilotia
|11.
|Rohini
|Sumesh Gupta
|12.
|Shalimarbagh
|JS Nayol
|13.
|Shakur Basti
|Dev Raj Arora
|14.
|Tri Nagar
|Kamal Kant Sharma
|15.
|Wazirpur
|Hari Kishan Jindal
|16.
|Model Town
|Ms Akansha Ola
|17.
|Sadar Bazar
|Satbir Sharma
|18.
|Chandni Chowk
|Mrs Alka Lamba
|19.
|Matia Mahal
|Mirza Javed All
|20.
|Ballimaran
|Haroon Yusuf
|21.
|Karol Bagh - SC
|Gaurav Dhanak
|22.
|Patel Nagar - SC
|Smt Krishna Tirath
|23.
|Moti Nagar
|Ramesh Kumar Popli
|24.
|Rajouri Garden
|Amandeep Singh Sudan
|25.
|Hari Nagar
|Surender Setia
|26.
|Janakpuri
|Ms Radhika Khera
|27.
|Dwarka
|Adarsh Shastri
|28.
|Matiala
|Sumesh Shokeen
|29.
|Najafgarh
|Sahib Singh Yadav
|30.
|Delhi Cantt
|Sandeep Tanwar
|31.
|Jangpura
|Talvinder Singh Marwah
|32.
|Kasturba Nagar
|Abhishek Dutt
|33.
|Malviya Nagar
|Mrs Neetu Verma
|34.
|RK Puram
|Mrs Priyanka Singh
|35.
|Chhatarpur
|Satish Lohia
|36.
|Deoli - SC
|Arvinder Singh
|37.
|Ambedkar Nagar - SC
|Yaduraj Chaudhary
|38.
|Sangam Vihar
|Poonam Azad
|39.
|Greater Kailash
|Sukhbir Singh Pawar
|40.
|Kalkaji
|Ms Shivani Chopra Advocate
|41.
|Tughlakabad
|Shubam Sharma
|42.
|Trilokpuri - SC
|Vijay Kumar
|43.
|Patparganj
|Laxman Rawat
|44.
|Laxmi Nagar
|Dr Hari Dutt Sharma
|45.
|Vishwas Nagar
|Gurcharan Singh Raju
|46.
|Krishna Nagar
|Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia
|47.
|Gandhi Nagar
|Arvinder Singh Lovely
|48.
|Shahdara
|Dr Narender Nath
|49.
|Seemapuri - SC
|Veer Singh Dhingan
|50.
|Rohtas Nagar
|Vipin Sharma
|51.
|Seelampur
|Ch. Mateen Ahmed
|52.
|Babarpur
|Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain
|53.
|Gokalpur - SC
|Dr SP Singh
|54.
|Mustafabad
|Ali Mehndi
|55.
|Tilak Nagar
|Raminder Singh Bamrah
|56.
|Rajinder Nagar
|Rocky Tuseed
|57.
|New Delhi
|Romesh Sabharwal
|58.
|Badarpur
|Pramod Kumar Yadav
|59.
|Kondli - SC
|Amareesh Goutham
|60.
|Ghonda
|Bhisham Sharma
|61.
|Karawal Nagar
|Arbind Singh
Congress candidates, Priyanka Singh, daughter of former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter, is one of the richest candidates contesting in assembly election 2020 with assets worth Rs 70 crore.Singh is contesting against Tokas from R K Puram seat in central Delhi.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election Congress was completely wiped out from Delhi as it failed to win even a single seat with the AAP storming to power by bagging 67 and the BJP, too, registering a poor show with just three in its kitty.
Nominations for the Delhi elections began on January 14 and ended on Tuesday and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.
The single-phase election in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.