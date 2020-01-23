Full list of Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: Congress declared the names of all 61 candidates who will be contesting in the upcoming assembly election. Congress released its second list on January 20 announcing names of 7 candidates in which it announced the name of Romesh Sabharwal who will be contesting against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.

The other names in the list includes - Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar, Rocky Tuseed who is one of the youngest candidates in the fray will be contesting from Rajinder Nagar, Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur, Amareesh Goutham from Kondli seat reserved for scheduled cast, Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

Congress has earlier announced the names of 54 candidates in its first list which included names of candidates like Laxman Rawat will take on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj assembly constituency, Alka Lamba who recently returned to the party will be contesting from Chandni Chowk. Congress has also given the ticket to Adarsh Shastri, the grandson of freedom fighter and India's second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who will be contesting from Dwarka constituency of West Delhi.

Congress is not contesting on nine constituency including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla.

Here's the full list:

Constituency Candidate 1. Narela Siddarth Kundu 2. Timarpur Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan 3. Adarsh Nagar Mukesh Goel 4. Badli Devender Yadav 5. Rithala Pradeep Kumar Pandey 6. Bawana - SC Surender Kumar 7. Mundka Dr Naresh Kumar 8. Sultanpur Majra - SC Jai Kishan 9. Nangloi Jat Mandeep Singh 10. Mangol Puri - SC Rajesh Lilotia 11. Rohini Sumesh Gupta 12. Shalimarbagh JS Nayol 13. Shakur Basti Dev Raj Arora 14. Tri Nagar Kamal Kant Sharma 15. Wazirpur Hari Kishan Jindal 16. Model Town Ms Akansha Ola 17. Sadar Bazar Satbir Sharma 18. Chandni Chowk Mrs Alka Lamba 19. Matia Mahal Mirza Javed All 20. Ballimaran Haroon Yusuf 21. Karol Bagh - SC Gaurav Dhanak 22. Patel Nagar - SC Smt Krishna Tirath 23. Moti Nagar Ramesh Kumar Popli 24. Rajouri Garden Amandeep Singh Sudan 25. Hari Nagar Surender Setia 26. Janakpuri Ms Radhika Khera 27. Dwarka Adarsh Shastri 28. Matiala Sumesh Shokeen 29. Najafgarh Sahib Singh Yadav 30. Delhi Cantt Sandeep Tanwar 31. Jangpura Talvinder Singh Marwah 32. Kasturba Nagar Abhishek Dutt 33. Malviya Nagar Mrs Neetu Verma 34. RK Puram Mrs Priyanka Singh 35. Chhatarpur Satish Lohia 36. Deoli - SC Arvinder Singh 37. Ambedkar Nagar - SC Yaduraj Chaudhary 38. Sangam Vihar Poonam Azad 39. Greater Kailash Sukhbir Singh Pawar 40. Kalkaji Ms Shivani Chopra Advocate 41. Tughlakabad Shubam Sharma 42. Trilokpuri - SC Vijay Kumar 43. Patparganj Laxman Rawat 44. Laxmi Nagar Dr Hari Dutt Sharma 45. Vishwas Nagar Gurcharan Singh Raju 46. Krishna Nagar Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia 47. Gandhi Nagar Arvinder Singh Lovely 48. Shahdara Dr Narender Nath 49. Seemapuri - SC Veer Singh Dhingan 50. Rohtas Nagar Vipin Sharma 51. Seelampur Ch. Mateen Ahmed 52. Babarpur Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain 53. Gokalpur - SC Dr SP Singh 54. Mustafabad Ali Mehndi 55. Tilak Nagar Raminder Singh Bamrah 56. Rajinder Nagar Rocky Tuseed 57. New Delhi Romesh Sabharwal 58. Badarpur Pramod Kumar Yadav 59. Kondli - SC Amareesh Goutham 60. Ghonda Bhisham Sharma 61. Karawal Nagar Arbind Singh

Congress candidates, Priyanka Singh, daughter of former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter, is one of the richest candidates contesting in assembly election 2020 with assets worth Rs 70 crore.Singh is contesting against Tokas from R K Puram seat in central Delhi.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election Congress was completely wiped out from Delhi as it failed to win even a single seat with the AAP storming to power by bagging 67 and the BJP, too, registering a poor show with just three in its kitty.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on January 14 and ended on Tuesday and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The single-phase election in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020, while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.