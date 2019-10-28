Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala slams Congress over allegations of betraying voters' trust

Sirsa: Lashing out at the Congress who accused the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala of betraying its voters trust, Haryana Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said, "We neither asked votes for the BJP nor the Congress. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) decided to provide a stable government to the state."

Those who are saying vote kisi ko, support kisi ko (vote for someone else and support someone else, did we ask for voted for them?, said Haryana Deputy CM in an vieled reference to Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

After failing to negotiate a deal with Dushyant Chautala over forming a coalition government, senior Congress leader slammed the JJP for joining hands with the BJP.

“Vote kisi ki, support kisi ki (you get votes from someone and support the other), people understand this very well,” Hooda had said when asked to comment on Chautala, a fellow Jat leader like him.

Hooda had made his statements in the aftermath of the BJP and JJP announcing a coalition to form the government in the state, following the hung assembly verdict in the assembly election.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had also slammed the BJP-JJP coalition government, accusing them of cheating the voters. “First you divided innocent Haryanvis by creating a chasm between Jats and non-Jats and now you have betrayed the people after getting their votes. This is the reality of the BJP-JJP government,” Surjewala had said.

Surjewala lashed out at both the parties saying that people have not given the mandate to the Manohar Lal Khattar government while JJP has fallen back on its promise of not aligning with BJP.

"The truth is that the public did not give its mandate to the Khattar government. The truth is also that the JJP won 10 seats seeking public support against the BJP. The truth is that the JJP had promised to never ally with BJP. The truth is also that the corridors of power have become bigger than the oaths and promises," tweeted Surjewala.

"Finally, it has been exposed that JJP and Lokdal were, and will always be the BJP's B team. Whenever the BJP wants to come to power by dividing the society, sometimes Rajkumar Saini and sometimes the JJP and Lok Dal will stand with it as a puppet. The public is now aware of the reality," he tweeted.

The 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut Assembly polls and emerged in the role of kingmaker in view of a split verdict in the state. While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member Assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the results declared on Thursday.