Haryana 'kingmaker' Dushyant Chautala's JJP to hold party executive meet on Friday

Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which emerged as the 'kingmaker' in the Haryana Assembly elections on Thursday, refused to open its cards as the Congress courted it to form government in the state where the polls have thrown up a hung House.

JJP leader Dushyant Singh Chautala said he has called a meeting of the party executive at 11 a.m. on Friday in Delhi to discuss the party's strategy. His comments came amid reports that he was insisting on the Chief Minister's post as a condition for a post-poll tie-up.

Latest trends showed that no party was in a position to cross the half-way mark in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Newcomer Jannayak Janata Dal (JJP) was leading in 9 constituencies and may possibly play the kingmaker, along with Independents, who were leading in 6 Assembly segments.

"I believe the key to the new government is in the hands of the JJP," said Dushyant Chautala earlier in the day as counting trends indicated rapid gains for the Congress, with the BJP not even likely to cross the halfway mark.

Dushyant Chautala is the great grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal and grandson of jailed INLD leader O.P. Chautala. JJP's party symbol incidentally is the "Key".

The JJP, which is less than a year old, emerged from a split in the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) after an infighting among the Chautala clan.

Dushyant, who was MP in 2014, formed the new party with his brother Digvijay Chautala.