Jharkhand assembly election 2019: Congress candidate brandishes pistol at polling booth after clash with BJP workers

New Delhi: Congress candidate KN Tripathi was seen brandishing a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election on Saturday after a scuffle broke out between his party supporters and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Chainpur block of Daltonganj constituency.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows Tripathi, the candidate from Daltonganj, brandishing the pistol in front of a crowd.

#WATCH Jharkhand: Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi's supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate's supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu. pic.twitter.com/Ziu8eCq42z — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

It all happened when supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia allegedly stopped Tripathi from going to a polling booth in the area. Some supporters also allegedly resorted to stone-pelting after which Tripathi took out the pistol and waved it purportedly in his bid to deter opponents and create fear.

According to the police, Chaurasia's supporters blocked Tripathi from entering the polling booths 72 and 73 in Koshira. It is alleged that Chaurasia supporters gheraoed Tripathi and abused his supporters. In order to save himself from the agitated crowd, Tripathi took out his pistol.

Speaking to IANS, Tripathi said, "Chaurasia supporters tried to kill me. They damaged my car. I somehow managed to get out. I told the Election Commission, senior police and administrative officials about this. To ensure 'booth capturing' by the ruling party candidate, home guards have deployed even at the sensitive polling booths. The administration has helped the ruling party capture at least eight booths in my constituency."

On the other hand, the BJP leaders alleged that the Congress candidates are waving weapons in public to scare away the voters.

Thirteen constituencies of six districts - Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar and Lohardagga - are voting in the first phase of election. The majority of the constituencies where polling was held are in Naxal infested areas.

(With agencies inputs)