Lalu Yadav unwell, will skip Hemant Soren’s swearing-in: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday (December 25) said that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will skip the oath-taking ceremony of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren as Jharkhand Chief Minister, on Sunday (December 29) due to bad health.

It is to be noted that Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a jail term after being convicted in fodder scam, is currently hospitalised at Ranchi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Earlier, it was reported that the RJD supremo might attend Hemant Soren's swearing-in ceremony.

Talking to media, Tejashwi, who is the younger son of Lalu Yadav, said, “Lalu ji is not well. He will not participate in the oath-taking ceremony on December 29.”

Earlier, Lalu had congratulated Hemant Soren after the declaration of Jharkhand Assembly election result on Monday (December 23). “The great people of Jharkhand have once again proved that politics of arrogance and lies shall be defeated everywhere,” he had tweeted.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance performed superbly in Jharkhand Assembly election, winning 47 out of 81 seats in Jharkhand Assembly. The magic mark in Jharkhand was 41. The JMM emerged as the single largest party in Jharkhand after winning 30 seats. The Congress won 16 seats and the RJD won on a single seat.

The BJP, which was in power in the state from 2014-19 managed to win only 25 seats. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das faced defeat in Jamshedpur East seat, going down to BJP rebel Saryu Roy.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand BJP president Laxman Giluwa on Wednesday (December 25) resigned from his post taking responsibility of the party’s crushing defeat in recently concluded Jharkhand Assembly election.