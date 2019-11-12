Lok Janshakti Party will contest alone on 50 seats for Jharkhand Assembly election: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday announced party's decision to contest alone in all the 50 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly election. "Lok Janshakti Party's state unit has decided that we will contest alone, on 50 seats of Jharkhand," said Chirag. The first list of candidates will be released on Tuesday.

Chirag was appointed as the Chief of LJP during the party`s national executive meeting on November 5. He has replaced his father and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan as LJP president. Ram Vilas Paswan will be the party`s patron now, according to news agency ANI.

LJP, which mainly draws support from a section of the Dalit community is set to begin its membership campaign on its foundation day on November 28. Chirag Paswan is Member of Parliament from Jamui, Bihar.