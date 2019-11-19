Maharashtra political crisis: Congress-NCP likely to hold talks again, Shiv Sena to discuss govt formation within party

New Delhi: Another meeting between Congress and Sharad Pawar's National Congress Party (NCP) leaders is on the cards on Tuesday to discuss government formation in Maharashtra amid the political crisis. The development comes a day after the two party chiefs - Sonia Gandhi and Pawar - met each other on Monday to discuss the current political scenario of the state. However, after the meeting, Pawar said that they did not have any discussion on government formation in Maharashtra but had held detailed talks on Maharashtra's political situation.

Congress and NCP fought the Maharashtra assembly election together and now, after Shiv Sena broke ties with its ally - the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - the three parties are planning to a form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra.

In Tuesday's meeting, sources say that a talk on government will take place.

Meanwhile, Sena too had planned a key meeting with the party leaders to discuss NCP-Congress' stand on forming government with them.

On the other hand, BJP has adopted a wait and watch policy on the entire scenario and sources added that the party will take the next step only after Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena finalise a deal.

Live TV

It is also being said that BJP might again open its door to have a discussion with Sena by not fielding its candidate against Sena's in the upcoming mayoral polls.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly, followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

After none of the parties could form government in Maharashtra, President's Rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

Meanwhile, Union minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) chief Ramdas Athawale said that he has spoken to senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on reaching a compromise with BJP. Speaking with news agency ANI on Monday, Ramdas Athawale said he has suggested formula of 3:2 to Raut and the Sena leader had said that his party could think about the new formula.

"I had talked to Sanjay Raut ji about a compromise. I suggested him a formula of 3 years (CM from BJP) and 2 years (CM from Shiv Sena) to which he said that if BJP agrees then Shiv Sena can think about it. I will discuss this with BJP," Athawale said.