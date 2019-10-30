NCP cartoon takes potshot at BJP-Shiv Sena's war of words over seat-sharing in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Tuesday took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena power tussle over seat-sharing in Maharashtra. Crasto on Tuesday posted a cartoon in which he drew the Shiv Sena's symbol bow and arrow hanging overhead and pointing directly at a lotus, BJPs party symbol.

Sharing the cartoon on Twitter, Crasto wrote in Marathi, "There is a proverb... Hanging over your head."

The BJP and Shiv Sena, with 105 and 56 seats, respectively, have been grappling to reach a final settlement regarding the formation of government. The Shiv Sena has put forth the demand to form a coalition government under 50:50 formula, under which CM-elects of both the parties will get the top post for 2.5 years each. However, BJP is not ready to consider the demand.

Even a week after the election results were announced, the parties haven't met together to figure out a deal.

As per sources, BJP is now looking forward to forming the government with or without Shiv Sena and after Devendra Fadnavis is elected the leader of the legislative party, he will meet the governor to seek an invite to form government. A few smaller parties and some Independent candidates have extended their support to BJP.

Fadnavis on Tuesday said the BJP national president Amit Shah has not given any confirmation about giving the Chief Minister's post to Shiv Sena. However, he asserted that BJP will lead a stable government with Shiv Sena for the next five years.

"BJP will be leading a stable and efficient government of Mahayuti (alliance) for 5 years. I assure that this will be a BJP-led government. Our party president has confirmed that nothing has been decided on giving CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula has been decided yet," Fadnavis said.