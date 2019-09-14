close

NCP

NCP leader Udayanraje Bhosale joins BJP

Putting an end to all speculation, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Satara Udayanraje Bhosale joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning, September 14. 

A section of NCP leaders have deserted the party in recently and the ruling BJP was blamed for increasing defections in Sharad Pawar's camp.

Adding fuel to fire, CM Fadnavis had last month said that he will be happy if Bhosale joins his party.

Fadnavis made these remarks after Bhosale heaped praise on the chief minister for carrying out development works in Satara. 

The NCP lawmaker also accused the previous Congress-NCP government of creating "obstacles" in the progress of his constituency.

Bhosale, who is one of the NCP's four MPs from Maharashtra, had said that he will take a decision based on what was in the interest of the people of his constituency at a given time.

