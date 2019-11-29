हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dilip Walse Patil

NCP MLA Dilip Walse-Patil is Maharashtra Assembly Pro-Tem Speaker

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn-in on Thursday, will have to prove his majority in the house by December 3.

NCP MLA Dilip Walse-Patil is Maharashtra Assembly Pro-Tem Speaker
Image Courtesy: Facebook

Mumbai: Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Dilip Walse-Patil will be the Pro-Tem Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and will preside over a special session of the house called on Saturday, officials said here on Friday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn-in on Thursday, will have to prove his majority in the house by December 3.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance, may also be required to face a floor-test soon, most likely on Saturday.

Live TV

The MVA has now claimed a total of over 170 legislators in support and is expected to sail through the floor test easily, MVA leaders said.

On November 26, Governor BS Koshyari had appointed a Pro-Tem Speaker to conduct the swearing-in ceremony of the 287 newly-appointed legislators, which was completed smoothly, as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

Tags:
Dilip Walse PatilNCP MLA Dilip Walse PatilDilip Walse Patil pro-tem speakerMaharashtra Assembly
Next
Story

Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: List of key candidates in Phase 1

Must Watch

PT14M22S

Watch top 50 news stories of the day