NCP proposes 50:50 formula to Shiv Sena for government formation in Maharashtra: Sources

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tussle over power-sharing, which has stalled government formation in Maharashtra, saw a new twist on Wednesday as sources informed that Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has given a proposal to Sena to form a government under the 50:50 formula. According to the proposal, a Shiv Sena candidate will lead the coalition government for the first two-and-a-half years and then, an NCP candidate will take over.

Sources also said that NCP has sought equal distribution of power in Home Ministry, Urban Development Ministry, Revenue, Finance and Public Works Department Ministries.

Under this proposal, NCP also put forward a condition that Shiv Sena will have to call off its alliance with the NDA government at the Centre and its leader Arvind Sawant, the only Sena minister in the Union government, should resign.

According to sources, Shiv Sena is likely to make a decision on NCP's proposal by Friday.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is also likely to meet Sharad Pawar on Wednesday to take a call on government formation in Maharashtra.

Even two weeks after the election results were announced, the allies BJP and Shiv Sena haven't arrived on a consensus on government formation. The Shiv Sena has demanded a coalition government under 50:50 formula, which the BJP has clearly stated will not happen. Amidst the standoff, both the parties are looking out for alternatives to stake claim to form government.

Incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. Raut had also visited Pawar earlier this week to discuss about the current political scenario in the state.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state by winning 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats. NCP registered victory on 54 seats and Congress won 44 seats. NCP and Congress fought the election as allies.