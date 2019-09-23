No poll tickets likely for relatives of BJP MPs for Haryana Assembly elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided that no ticket would be given for Haryana Assembly elections to relatives of incumbent party MPs from the state. Sources told Zee News that the BJP high command has directed the Haryana unit of the party in this regard.

The national leadership of the BJP has directed the state unit to not send names of any family members of BJP MPs from Haryana.

The sources further said that the BJP is contemplating if it should give two seats to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for the Assembly elections. The leadership is considering fielding 88 BJP members and two SAD leaders in the polls.

Notably, the SAD, which is an ally of the BJP in Punjab as well as Centre, had recently declared that if it is not given adequate number of seats by the ruling party, it might consider fielding candidates on all 90 Assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission had on Saturday announced the dates of the Assembly elections in Haryana. While the voting is slated to take place on October 21, the counting of votes will be held on October 24.

The BJP, which is currently in power, has set a target of more than 75 seats in the elections for the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

Speaking to Zee News recently, Haryana Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar had asserted that the party would definitely win more than 75 seats in the upcoming elections.

“BJP’s plan in Haryana is ‘Mission 75+’ and not ‘Mission 75’. Our rivals are in a very poor state. We will surely win at least 75 seats, the decision on the ‘plus’ will be made by people,” the Chief Minister had said.

Khattar had also listed the various achievements of the BJP government in the state. He had claimed that the BJP government gave a literate panchayat, gave cooking cylinders to all, Ayushman Bharat, constructed roads, brought all crops from farmers, among several other works.