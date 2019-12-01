NRC will be implemented across India, BJP will build a grand temple in Ayodhya: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (December 1) said that the BJP-led government at the Centre was committed to implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across India. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Bokaro, the Defence Minister said, "We will implement NRC across all states of the country. Every Indian has a right to know who the illegal immigrants are in their land. Some parties find our fault in this as well, they accuse us of being communal," he said.

Referring to the issue of the construction of a 'grand' Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said that the BJP will fulfill the promise it has made in every manifesto and build a grand temple at the birthplace of Ramlalla.

"We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ramlalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now no one can stop us from building the temple," he noted.

Talking about the ongoing Assembly election in Jharkhand, the senior BJP leader said, "It has become evident after the first phase of polling in Jharkhand that the BJP will form government in the state with full majority. No one can point fingers at BJP's prime minister, ministers or chief ministers that they are corrupt."

BJP working president J P Nadda also addressed a rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa and slammed the Congress for failing to work for the welfare of people. Nadda said that the Parliament recorded 128% productivity in last session under BJP-led government.

"Under our government, Parliament recorded productivity of 128% in last session. Lok Sabha worked till 10 in the night. 200 Bills were presented, of which 40 important Bills including Triple Talaq, NIA Amendment & UAPA Amendment Bill were passed," Nadda said.