Shiv Sena claims President's Rule in Maharashtra 'scripted', says Devendra Fadnavis sheds crocodile tears

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over the imposition of President's Rule in the state, Shiv Sena, in their editorial Saamna, has alleged that with the move, the power has been placed in the hands of the Sangh Parivar or the BJP.

According to Shiv Sena, it was pre-decided that President's Rule will be imposed in Maharashtra and an 'invisible force' was dominating it. The 'invisible force' here is directed to the BJP and party chief Amit Shah, who persuaded the decision of the governor.

For Devendra Fadnavis, the Saamna article said that he sheds crocodile tears.

"President's Rule has been twisted in the state and if someone sheds crocodile tears over the move, it should be considered as fake. Fadnavis, the former CM, has stated that he is upset that Maharashtra has been placed under President's Rule and calls it 'unfortunate'. He has also said that the political instability will result in an adverse consequence for in Maharashtra. All his statements are false," the article alleged.

"The script of the President's Rule had already been scripted," it further stated.

The article also said that with the President's Rule, BJP has, in fact, given the power to Sangh Parivar, its parent body.

The Saamna article also touched upon the deadline given to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form government in the state. Governor Koshyari had refused to extend the time frame given to Sena to stake claim and before the NCP deadline ended, he recommended President's Rule in Maharashtra saying that he cannot see a formation of a stable government.

"Shiv Sena and NCP had to faced the same situation. The governor did not extend the timeline and neither did he allow the other party to reply within the allotted time. At least he should have given NCP the time to reply. But it appears that the 'invisible power' was controlling the game and the decision was taken according to its order," the article stated.

The Sena article concluded by warning that Shiv Sainiks walk on embers and if anyone tries to take them in their hands, their hands will get burnt.

President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra after none of the parties were able to form a government. A severe political crisis hit Maharashtra after the allies BJP and Shiv Sena were involved in a fight over power-sharing.