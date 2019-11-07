Shiv Sena to shift newly-elected MLAs to Mumbai hotel as party fears poaching by BJP? No, says Sanjay Raut

New Delhi: In a bid to avoid poaching amid Maharashtra power tussle, Shiv Sena has reportedly decided to shift its MLAs at a hotel in Mumbai soon after meeting with party chief Uddhav Thackeray will end on Thursday afternoon.

The MLAs, as per reports, will be shifted to Trident Hotel and it is learnt that their phones will be confiscated so that they are not able to contact anyone. A common landline number will be provided to the MLAs to speak to their family members.

However, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut denied the reports stating whoever tries to challenge the party, will face the consequences.

"We are not moving our MLAs to any location, they are intact. If anyone has guts, I challenge them to do that, there will be consequences. But some leaders from other parties have spoken about that fear with their MLAs. It has been seen that in such a situation, the ruling party is involved in horse-trading and pressure tactics. But what happened in Karnataka and Goa will not be allowed to happen here," Raut said in a press conference.

The development comes after Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, alleged that the incumbent state government was poaching newly-elected MLAs to form government in Maharashtra. The article stated that complaints suggesting that "the some fallen MLAs" of the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state were distributing "packets" to some newly-elected MLAs. It further added that these MLAs have no connection with the BJP and its Hindutva ideology.

Uddhav Thackeray has scheduled a meeting with party leaders at his Mumbai residence - Matoshree - on Thursday afternoon, on the other hand, a BJP delegation is set to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the current political scenario.

Even two weeks after the election results were announced, BJP and Shiv Sena have not been able to form the government, despite a pre-poll alliance. Shiv Sena has demanded that a coalition government should be formed only under 50:50 formula and the CM's chair for 2.5 years. However, BJP is totally against Sena's demand and has categorically stated that the government will be theirs and Devendra Fadnavis will lead the state for a second term.