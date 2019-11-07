Uddhav Thackeray guide of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, we will try to end Maharashtra deadlock: Sudhir Mungantiwar

New Delhi: As deadlock in Maharashtra deepens, Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday said that his party is not in favour of forming a minority government in the state.

Speaking to the media ahead of a BJP delegation meet with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Mungantiwar said that BJP will try to solve the political differences with its Shiv Sena soon and added that Uddhav Thackeray is the guide of 'Mahayuti' (BJP and Sena alliance).

"We are going to meet the Governor today to discuss the political crisis in Maharashtra. Our motive is to form a stable government and we are not in favour of a minority government," the BJP leader stated.

He also added, "We have got the mandate to form government with Shiv Sena and BJP will do so. We respect whatever Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said and now we will try to end the deadlock."

Mungantiwar also dismissed rumours that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari may be appointed Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

"Gadkari is not coming back to Maharashtra politics," Mungantiwar said.

Gadkari on Thursday flew to Nagpur to meet Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. However, ahead of his visit, speculations fuelled that he might be the next CM in a bid to end tussle with Sena.

Gadkari too refuted such reports and said, "I am in Delhi, there's no question of coming to Maharashtra." He also added that BJP in Maharashtra will only be led by Devendra Fadnavis.



The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently-held Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. Over ten days have passed since the poll results were announced on October 24 but there is a delay in the government formation as BJP-Shiv Sena still engaged in ironing out differences.