We will form stable govt in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has said that the alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress in Maharashtra, will form a stable government in the state and work for the people. The alliance of the three parties is known as 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

After meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Tuesday night, Aaditya said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi has elected Uddhav Thackeray saheb as their leader. He (Governor) gave us his time today, and the chance to form the government. We want to work for the people and provide a stable government to the state."

Addressing the media, he said that the parties have come together to "take Maharashtra forward".

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited to Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray`s swearing-in ceremony. Raut said, "Yes, we will invite everyone. We will even invite Amit Shah ji."

A delegation of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor on Tuesday, following which it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take the oath of office on Thursday (November 28) at 5 pm in Shivaji Park. Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in the state, had submitted a letter to the Governor announcing that Thackeray had been elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.

Although there are speculations that Thackeray will have two deputy chief ministers, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that it is not clear if the deputies from the allies or other ministers would be sworn in along with Thackeray.

On the priority of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena MP Abdul Sattar said, “Our priority will be to waive loans to farmers in the first cabinet meeting itself. Except for a few people, the rest of Maharashtra is happy today. I should not be making comments on why Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP. Sharad Pawar can comment on him.”

BJP leader Kalidas Kolambkar took oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly at Raj Bhavan.

The development comes after Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister of the state after Supreme Court asked him to prove majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday. Fadnavis resigned after admitting that he does not have a majority in Maharashtra assembly. He stepped down after rebel NCP leader Ajit Pawar quit as the deputy CM, more than three days after dramatically extending support to the BJP.

In a surprising turn of events, Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP`s bid to form government in the state.

with ANI inputs