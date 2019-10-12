What's in a name? Shiv Sena's Mumbra-Kalwa candidate campaigns as Deepali in one area and Sofia in another

New Delhi: As Maharashtra gears up for Assembly election 2019, the candidates are leaving no stone unturned in campaigning for themselves and their respective parties. Amidst the hustle-bustle of the election, a Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbra-Kalwa's constituency appears to be making the most of her name. She is better known as Deepali Bhosale and also Sofia Sayed.

Deepali is a prominent Marathi actress. However, after her wedding, she changed her name to Sofia Sayed. Now, while she campaigns for Sena, in the Hindu-dominated areas of her constituency, she introduces herself as Deepali and in the Muslim areas, she is Sofia.

While her official name mentioned on the nomination paper is Deepali Sayed, the name mentioned on the campaign posters is Deepali Bhosale Sayed.

Deepali has strategically divided her campaign time into two parts - at one time she campaigns in the Hindu-dominated areas and the rest in the Muslim-dominated places of the Assembly constituency. Her agenda is to make the area drug-free and solve the issues related to the graveyard.

She has fielded against two-time NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad, who targetted Deepali by asking her about how many names does she have.

To which, Deepali replied by saying that after his defeat, he should join films. She also called out the opposition for targetting her over her name.

The term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9. The state goes to vote on October 21 and the counting will take place on October 24.