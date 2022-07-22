Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Highlights: Indians Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav book spots in final
Check Live Updates from Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is gunning to become only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. The javelin star from India will begin his campaign at Eugene, Oregon on Friday (July 22) with the qualification rounds.
He has been placed at the top of Group A in the javelin qualification rounds of the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Eugene, Oregon. The other India in the fray, Rohit Yadav, has been placed in Group B. The automatic qualification mark for the Javelin event has been set at 83.5m and Indian fans should expect Neeraj Chopra to easily hit that mark as he is coming off the back of a national record of 89.94m which he set at the Diamond League event in Stockholm.
Neeraj, who has a world ranking of No. 4, is the second-highest ranked in Group A as Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is also in this group. Vadlejch has a season’s best of 90.88m. World No. 1 and top contender for gold in the World Championships, Peters Anderson is in Group B and has a season’s best of 93.07m.
Javelin star Neeraj Chopra is no stranger to breaking barriers and now India's first Olympic gold medallist has his eyes set on more.#WorldAthleticsChamps | #WCHOregon22@Neeraj_chopra1 | @WeAreTeamIndia | @IndianOlympians | @afiindia pic.twitter.com/Z4sO7DGV3F — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 21, 2022
Rohit Yadav will have to go much better than his best of 82.54m this season or hope that he is one of the 12 best throwers in the javelin event to qualify for the final.
Neeraj Chopra expects to breach the coveted 90m mark this year but doesn't want to think about 'distance' going into the World Athletics Championships, currently underway in Eugene, USA. Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal. The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.
That's that from us for today!
Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav have made it big in the qualifiers of the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships. There was never a dull moment in the qualifiers. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, a long-time rival of Neeraj, also made it to the last-12. The final will be on Satuday, Sunday morning in India, as Oregon where the mega event is taking place is 12 hours and 30 minutes behind India. Do tune in to Zee News English to follow live updates from the match.
Who is Rohit Yadav?
Rohit Yadav, who qualified for the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships going on in Oregon, is India's second-best in the sport after Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.
Good news! Rohit Yadav has qualified for final!
Rohit joins Neeraj Chopra in the men's javelin final which will take place on Saturday (Sunday morning in India). What a feat this is.
Here's the final list.
Rohit with a poor last throw
India's Rohit Yadav throws only 77.32m in the last attempt. He is still at 6th position but this bad throw has ruined his chance of making it to the final. Still, let's wait for the final list.
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem with a 81.71m throw
He well well below 80 in his first two throws, but Pakistan's Nadeem has made a strong case for himself with the last throw going to 81.71m throw, he should qualify. All eyes on India's Rohit's last throw. His best so far. 80.42m.
Rohit faults in second attempt
Rohit Yadav errs in his second attempted and it is not counted. His first attempt was 80.42m and he still remains at No 5. Peters and Weber only 2 competitors in Group to qualify directly.
Rohit Yadav begins with a 80.42m throw in first attempt!
India's Rohit Yadav has thrown 80.42m in his first-ever attempt at World Athletics Championships. This is a good start. But still short of 83.50 qualifying mark. But remember he keeps his name in front if 12 best throwers are taken into account.
Anderson Peters qualifies for final!
What a throw from World Champion Peters as he throws a massive 89.91m to qualify. He and Weber only two so far from the Group B to qualify.
Germany's Julian Weber qualifis for final!
One of Neeraj Chopra's biggest competitor Julian Weber makes it to the final with a brilliant throw of 87.28m. Anderson Peters to come soon. All eyes on Inda's Rohit Yadav as well.
Rohit Yadav in action now!
The Group B qualifiers have begun and Australia's Cameron McEntyre has threw 65.72 in first attempt. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem with a throw of 76.15. Remember that throwers need 83.50 to qualify.
Another Indian in Group B qualifiers of the men's javelin throw. He is Rohit Yadav. Watch out for World Champion Anderson Peters too.
Neeraj and Jakub only two qualifiers from Group A!
Neeraj is in final. He will be live early morning on Sunday (July 24) in the men's javelin throw final!
Neeraj Chopra spent little time in securing a berth in the men's Javelin Throw final of the World Athletics Championships with an 88.39m opening effort in qualifying. It is his third best throw in an event this year. The final is set for 6.35pm on Saturday (Sunday 7.05am IST). pic.twitter.com/LmrYozgRrF
— G Rajaraman (@g_rajaraman) July 22, 2022
Standings after first throw!
Neeraj Chopra and Jakub VADLEJCH are the only 2 throwers qualified so far!
American Curtis Thompson just short
American Curtis Thompson falls just short of automatic qualification in 1st attempt, throws 81.73.
World No.3 Jakub Vadlejch in final too
Jakub Vadlejch also qualifies for the final with his first throw. Czech Republic's Vadlejch throws 85.23m in his first attempt.
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for FINAL!
WOW! Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final with his first throw -- first of the day. Neeraj throws the javelin to a distance of 88.39m, the qualification mark was 83.5m. No more throws are required, can Rohit Yadav join him in final?
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at World Athletics Championships 2022.
