WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Live: Neeraj qualifies for final, hits 88.39m in 1st attempt

Check Live Updates from Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2022 here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 05:49 AM IST

Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championships 2022 Javelin Live: Neeraj qualifies for final, hits 88.39m in 1st attempt
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is gunning to become only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships. The javelin star from India will begin his campaign at Eugene, Oregon on Friday (July 22) with the qualification rounds. 

He has been placed at the top of Group A in the javelin qualification rounds of the World Athletics Championships 2022 at Eugene, Oregon. The other India in the fray, Rohit Yadav, has been placed in Group B. The automatic qualification mark for the Javelin event has been set at 83.5m and Indian fans should expect Neeraj Chopra to easily hit that mark as he is coming off the back of a national record of 89.94m which he set at the Diamond League event in Stockholm.

Neeraj, who has a world ranking of No. 4, is the second-highest ranked in Group A as Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is also in this group. Vadlejch has a season’s best of 90.88m. World No. 1 and top contender for gold in the World Championships, Peters Anderson is in Group B and has a season’s best of 93.07m.

Rohit Yadav will have to go much better than his best of 82.54m this season or hope that he is one of the 12 best throwers in the javelin event to qualify for the final. 

Neeraj Chopra expects to breach the coveted 90m mark this year but doesn't want to think about 'distance' going into the World Athletics Championships, currently underway in Eugene, USA. Chopra had set a new national record of 89.94m, just 6cm shy of the 90m mark, the gold standard in the world of javelin throw, at the prestigious Diamond League in Stockholm last month en route to a silver medal. The 24-year-old finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who recorded a best throw of 90.31m.

22 July 2022
05:47 AM

American Curtis Thompson just short

American Curtis Thompson falls just short of automatic qualification in 1st attempt, throws 81.73.

05:40 AM

World No.3 Jakub Vadlejch in final too

Jakub Vadlejch also qualifies for the final with his first throw. Czech Republic's Vadlejch throws 85.23m in his first attempt.

05:39 AM

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for FINAL!

WOW! Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the final with his first throw -- first of the day. Neeraj throws the javelin to a distance of 88.39m, the qualification mark was 83.5m. Can he hit 90m mark today?

05:38 AM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Neeraj Chopra's javelin event at World Athletics Championships 2022.

