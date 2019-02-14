Name your ex after deadly snake this Valentine's Day- Sydney Zoo starts bizarre competition

SYDNEY: For many across the world, Valentine's Day is a time for many things - love, romance and buying stuff.

However, this Valentine's day, a Wild Life Sydney Zoo has begun a bizarre competition by inviting people to get a chance to name their ex after a deadly brown snake - (one of the world’s most venomous snakes).

The competition requires people to fill out the competition entry form and provide the name of their ex-lover and the reason why they deserve to have a snake named after them along with a USD 1 donation that will go towards the WILD LIFE Conservation Fund.

Those who fill the form will get to know that their ex has been named after a deadly snake, the Zoo authorities said.

They will also receive a certificate and the opportunity to visit the snake for FREE every day for the next year, it added.

Through this competition, the Zoo aims to offer people an understanding of their place in the natural world and their need for individual and collective action for a sustainable future.

Mark Connolly, General Manager at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo says, “We hope that by providing someone unlucky in love the opportunity to name WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo’s very own brown snake after their ex, we can give them something else to celebrate on Valentine’s Day this year. We’re also throwing in an annual pass to WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo so that you can also visit the snake in Darling Harbour as many times as you want during the next year!”

The reptile team will select the winning name, which will be announced on Valentine’s Day.