0-100 Km/h speed in just 2.36 Seconds: Meet BYD’s Yangwang U9 Electric Supercar; Check Design, Price, Other Details

BYD, a global leader in new energy vehicles and power battery manufacturing, has made a groundbreaking entry into the electric supercar market with the launch of the Yangwang U9 under its high-end brand, YANGWANG. Pioneering innovation and cutting-edge technology, the Yangwang U9 promises to redefine the standards of performance and driving experience in the realm of electric vehicles. Read here to know all about this supercar:

Yangwang U9 Design and Technologies

The Yangwang U9 showcases BYD's signature "Time Gate" design language. Bolstered by two core technologies—the e4 platform and the DiSus-X intelligent body control system—the U9 represents a paradigm shift in the pure electric supercar segment.

Yangwang U9 Performance

At the heart of the Yangwang U9 lies the e4 platform, a revolutionary power system designed to deliver uncompromising performance and safety. Featuring four distinct electric motors—one for each wheel—the e4 platform allows for customizable torque output, optimizing traction and driving dynamics. It comes with a powertrain generating 1300 horsepower and 1680 Nm of torque. This supercar has a speed of speed of 309.19 km/h and a blistering acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds. Additionally, it covers the 0-400 meter distance in a mere 9.78 seconds.

Yangwang U9 Features

Yangwang U9 features a DiSus-X intelligent body control system which enables precise suspension adjustments for optimal ride quality and handling. With the ability to adjust suspension travel by up to 75 mm and achieve a peak single-axle lifting speed of 500 mm/second, the U9 ensures a seamless driving experience, whether cruising through city streets or tackling hairpin turns on the racetrack. Further enhancements to the U9's thermal management system ensure its ability to withstand higher temperatures, maximizing cooling capacity to 100%. Equipped with a blade battery and dual plug-in ultra-fast charging technology, the U9 offers swift recharging with a maximum power of 500 kW, delivering convenience and efficiency to its discerning drivers.

Yangwang U9 Price And Availaibility

With its revolutionary technologies and unparalleled performance, the Yangwang U9 sets a new standard for electric supercars, pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence. Scheduled for delivery in the upcoming summer, the U9 promises an exhilarating driving experience that seamlessly combines power, precision, and innovation.