10 BIG Car Launches In Coming Months: Check Upcoming Models From Tata, MG, Kia

New Car Launches In 2024: The Indian automobile market witnessed multiple car launches across various segments in the first half of 2024. This momentum is set to continue in the coming months, with over 10 new cars slated to launch before the end of the year.

Tata Curvv ICE (2nd Sep)/Nexon CNG

Following the launch of the Tata Curvv EV, Tata Motors will launch the Curvv ICE (petrol/diesel) on 2nd September 2024. After the Curvv ICE, Tata will bring the Nexon CNG, featuring dual-cylinder technology and becoming India’s first CNG car with a 1.2L turbo petrol engine.

Updated Hyundai Alcazar – September

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift will debut in September, though the exact date remains under wraps. Expect minor updates to the exterior and interior, the engine options — a 160bhp, 1.5L turbo petrol and a 116bhp, 1.5L diesel — will remain the same.

MG Windsor EV (11th Sep)/Gloster Facelift

MG is all set to launch the Windsor EV on 11th September 2024. It is expected to get two battery options- 37.9kWh and 50.6kWh. The updated MG Gloster will also arrive by year-end, featuring slight cosmetic tweaks and upgrades, while continuing the current powertrain.

Kia EV9/New Carnival – 3rd October

Kia is set to launch its flagship EV9 electric SUV in India, on 3rd October. The company will also reveal the next-gen Carnival. The Carnival will receive notable updates but will continue with the 2.2L diesel engine, while the EV9 will arrive as a fully imported model with an expected price of around Rs 1 crore.

New-Gen Maruti Dzire – October

Expected to launch between September and October 2024, the new-gen Maruti Dzire will share its platform, design, and features with the recently launched 2024 Swift. It will be powered by the Z-Series 1.2L, 3-cylinder petrol engine.

New-Gen Honda Amaze – December

The new-generation Honda Amaze is anticipated to debut between December 2024 to January 2025. The compact sedan will borrow design cues from Honda’s global lineup and could feature a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

Mahindra XUV e8

Mahindra will introduce the XUV e8, an electric version of the XUV700, by December 2024. It will be the first Mahindra vehicle to utilize the brand’s INGLO skateboard platform.