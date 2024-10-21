2 New Mahindra Electric SUVs Launching Soon – Details Inside

Upcoming Mahindra Electric SUVs: Mahindra & Mahindra has an ambitious plan for the electric vehicle (EV) segment. The company has been testing its upcoming born-electric models, with the first one, called the Mahindra XUV.e8, expected to launch by December 2024. It will be essentially the electric counterpart of the XUV700.

While detailed specs are still under wraps, Mahindra has confirmed that its EVs based on the INGLO platform will come equipped with battery packs ranging from 60kWh to 80kWh, offering a claimed driving range of up to 500km. The platform supports both all-wheel drive (AWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) configurations.

Spy photos suggest that the production-ready XUV.e8 will remain faithful to its concept design, showcasing connected LED daytime running lights (DRLs), inverted L-shaped indicators, and split-pattern LED headlamps. An ADAS radar has been spotted on the front bumper as well.

Inside, the electric SUV will boast a tri-screen layout, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, powered seats, six airbags, TPMS, and an ESP, along with other advanced features.

Following the XUV.e8, Mahindra plans to launch the XUV 3OO EV, which has been spotted testing multiple times. This model is expected to share powertrain options with the XUV400 EV, which comes with 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh battery options, paired with a single electric motor.

Its range is anticipated to be around 375km to 456km, depending on the battery capacity. Much of the XUV 3OO EV's interior will be similar to the XUV400, featuring dual-tone black and white upholstery, copper accents, a floating touchscreen, and wireless charging.

In terms of design, the electric XUV 3OO will have distinct styling updates, including revised fenders and bumpers, redesigned headlamps, new dual-tone alloy wheels, and a charging port located on the front right fender.