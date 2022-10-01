2022 Brezza, New Grand Vitara helps Maruti Suzuki achieve two-fold increase in September sales

Maruti Suzuki India, the biggest automaker in the nation, revealed on Saturday that total wholesale sales increased by two times to 1,76,306 units in September. The company had to deliver 86,380 units in September 2021 due to a severe scarcity of electronic components. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) stated in a statement last month that the company's domestic sales increased to 1,54,903 units from 68,815 units in September 2021. Sales of micro cars, which include the Alto and S-Presso, increased from 14,936 in the same month last year to 29,574 this month.

Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, increased to 72,176 units from 20,891 cars in September 2021. Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz rose to 1,359 units compared to 981 units in September 2021.

Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, rose to 32,574 units against 18,459 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said. The company said that exports jumped to 21,403 units from 17,565 units in the corresponding month last year.

The holiday shopping season and new product introductions boosted overall passenger vehicle sales last month, which saw sales growth for India's main automakers compared to the same month last year. It is to be noted that significant OEMs in India, like Hyundai, Tata, and Toyota, also notice growth in their sales numbers.

Hyundai India reported a 38 percent growth in sales, selling 63,201 units in September. The automaker had dispatched 45,791 units to its dealers in September 2021. Meanwhile, Tata Motors reported a growth of 44 percent selling 80,633 units in September. The company had dispatched 55,988 units to dealers in September 2021. Similarly, the Japanese automaker Toyota reported a growth of 66 percent selling 15,378 units in September as compared to the same month last year. The Bengaluru-based automaker dispatched 9,284 units to its dealers in September 2021.

With inputs from agencies