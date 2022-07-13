The new generation Hyundai Tucson has been unveiled for the Indian market, and the SUV brings fresh design and features on offer for consumers. The new SUV will be one of the multiple new SUVs from the South Korean automaker. It is to be noted that a while back, Hyundai launched the Hyundai Venue facelift as its competitor in the SUV market and has now come up with this new contender. Moreover, the Hyundai Tucson is one of the prominent SUVs of the Korean automaker and is already on sale in the international market.

Hyundai Tucson: Design

The Hyundai Tucson comes with a fresh design on offer for the Indian market. The front fascia features a newly designed 'parametric-jewel' grill with integrated LED DRLs completing the modern appeal of the new SUV. Moreover, the headlamps are mounted vertically on the bumper of the SUV. Moving on to present the SUV with a sleek design it gets sharp cuts along with newly designed alloy wheels. The modern design language continues to the interiors of the SUV

Hyundai Tucson: Features

Hyundai Tucson comes with loads of modern features like 60 plus safety features which include 6 airbags, ESC/ VSM, Hill start-stop assist, and Level 2 ADAS suite. It also gets a Hyundai Bluelink system, which supports voice commands. Moreover, the interiors also get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, electronic parking brake, wireless chargers, and other features.

Hyundai Tucson: Powertrain

The all-new Hyundai Tucson will be offered two engine options in the Indian market. It gets a new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. Moreover, the engines work with an all-wheel-drive system making the SUV capable of navigating its way through tough terrain.