2022 Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on June 16? Here's what to expect

The compact SUV space is all-set to get heated-up once again. A host of new models are line-up for this segment. The country’s second-largest carmaker is also readying its compact SUV - Hyundai Venue, with a major mid-cycle update. The facelifted 2022 Hyundai Venue is anticipated to see the light of the day on June 16. Spy shots of the Hyundai Venue facelift’s test mule have been spotted donning heavy camouflage earlier. However, these mules gave a hint of some changes. Here, we talk about all that the Hyundai Venue facelift will offer over the outgoing model.

Hyundai Venue facelift - Revised styling

The facelifted Hyundai Venue will don major cosmetic updates, giving it a distinctive identity over the outgoing model. Going by the spy images that have surfaced on the internet, the updated version will have a tinkered nose to carry a similar appeal as the larger Tucson. A parametric grille on the front is expected, along with a set of new LED DRLs. New bumpers on both ends will be seen, whereas the silhouette is expected to remain unchanged. Furthermore, a set of new alloy wheels will be a part of the package. Other changes will include a set of new tail lamps and a resculpted boot lid.

Hyundai Venue facelift - Larger touchscreen & more

On the inside, Hyundai will tweak things to make the cabin feel modern and upmarket. To start with, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit will make its entry on the updated iteration of the SUV. Moreover, an all-digital instrument console, air purifier and more will be seen on the Venue facelift. The new steering wheel is also expected, and it is likely to come from the Creta’s parts bin.

Hyundai Venue facelift - N Line is coming

With the launch of the facelifted Venue, Hyundai will also introduce the N Line version of the compact SUV. It will be sold exclusively with the 1.0L turbo-petrol motor, which is designed to deliver a peak power output of 120 PS and max torque of 172 Nm. Distinctive changes on the Venue N Line will include red inserts around the bumpers, side sills and more. The addition of an N steering wheel and contrast-red finish over the all-black interior will make the cabin look sporty. Even mechanical updates like altered suspension and a new twin-tip exhaust are expected on the updated version of the Venue.

Hyundai Venue facelift - New transmission option

Currently, the Venue misses out on the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox with the 1.5L oil burner. However, this combination is offered with the Kia Sonet. Hyundai might use the launch of the Venue facelift as an opportunity to introduce the diesel-auto configuration on its compact SUV.

Hyundai Venue facelift - Price & rivals

In the updated rendition, Hyundai’s compact SUV will see a marginal hike in the price. However, the starting price is expected to be around Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom), and it might top out close to Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, the Hyundai Venue facelift will lock horns with the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV300.