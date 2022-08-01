2022 Kia Seltos now gets 6 Airbags as standard, prices hiked by upto Rs 30,000

Kia India, the South Korean automaker has updated the Kia Seltos mid-size SUV once again, this time upgrading the safety of the vehicle. The 2022 Kia Seltos now gets six airbags on all variants, making it the only mid-size SUV to get 6 airbags as standard. This is the second Kia vehicle after Carens to get 6 airbags as standard across all variants. Like Seltos, Carens is also the only vehicle in its class to get the safety upgrade. However, adding 6 airbags as standard means a hike in the prices for the SUV as the 2022 Kia Seltos is now priced at least Rs 30,000 over the previous variant. The prices for the 2022 Kia Seltos now starts at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes upto Rs 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top spec model.

2022 Kia Seltos: Safety Update

Ahead of the safety upgrade, the Kia Seltos was being offered with six airbags only on the higher-spec variants including HTX+, GTX (O), GTX+ and X-Line trims. However, with the upgrade, the Kia Seltos HTE, HTK, HTK+ and HTX trims too get 6 airbags.

Kia Seltos: Safety Journey

The Kia Seltos was rated 3-star at the GNCAP safety rating in November 2020 when the agency tested the base HTE trim, which came equipped with only two airbags. In April 2022, Kia launched the 2022 Kia Seltos model along side the 2022 Kia Sonet with additional colour options and also adding four airbags as standard.

Now with six airbags, the Seltos will comply with the government’s mandatory six-airbag rule which will come into effect from October 1, 2022. Also, with six airbags as standard, the Seltos can score high rating on various safety tests.

2022 Kia Seltos: Safety Features

Apart from the 6 airbags update, the Kia Seltos doesn't get any change to the equipment list and comes equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and All-Wheel Disc brakes as standard.

2022 Kia Seltos: Rivals

The 2022 Kia Seltos continues to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. Apart from these, the soon to be launched 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will also enter the list.