The KTM RC 390 is finally here in the brand new avatar. Priced from Rs 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, it now comes with two new colour options - KTM Factory Racing Blue and KTM Orange. The 2022 KTM RC 390 has been a crowd favourite. In the new rendition, it sports a slew of features that were not available earlier. In fact, the new-age electronics make it fall in line with its grand prix-inspired design. The electronics on the updated version of the motorcycle include traction control, cornering ABS, Supermoto mode, quickshiter+, and an all-new digital display.

Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking), Bajaj Auto Ltd.: “The fully-faired KTM RC motorcycles have a significant and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. With this slew of upgrades, the next-gen KTM RC 390 is set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack-inspired DNA to the streets."

He added, "The 2022 KTM RC 390 is equipped with class-leading electronics for racing enthusiasts to achieve better lap-times. KTM Pro-XP, which currently has curated pro-experience programs for the KTM’s Street and Adventure range, will soon see the addition of an exclusive multi-city KTM RC track racing property as well. This multi-city track property will give KTM owners a platform to race and experience the true potential of the KTM RC 390 on racetracks across India.”

While the visual update makes the RC390 look modern and track-ready, it now comes with a larger 13.7-litre fuel tank for increased everyday convenience. New hollow axles and bionic wheels help the 2022 KTM RC390 with weight savings, the chassis has been redesigned to offer increased stability with reduced weight. For suspension components, KTM has used open cartridge WP APEX upside-down forks on the front end and a WP APEX rear shock with pre-load adjustability. Powering the 2022 RC 390 is a 373 cc mill with a new, 40% larger airbox. A 6-speed transmission comes coupled to a power-assisted anti-hopping slipper clutch.