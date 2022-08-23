2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic vs Mahindra Scorpio: Top 5 differences explained

The Scorpio is an important brand for the Indian UV giant. So much so that the company currently sells two iterations of the Scorpio in the Indian market - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N and 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic. While a lot is spoken and shared about the Scorpio-N, the recently-launched Classic is often confused for being the old Scorpio with just a new suffix. However, it isn’t the case as the new Scorpio Classic features some crucial updates over the model it replaces, making it a more sophisticated, practical, and tech-loaded vehicle than the regular Scorpio. Well, read on to know about the top 5 changes.

The Scorpio Classic is powered by the new-gen 2.2L mHawk oil burner power plant. With all aluminium construction, it is lighter than the motor it replaces by roughly 55 kilos. Furthermore, it uses electronic actuators that make it more responsive and the NVH levels have been drastically reduced, as claimed by Mahindra. The peak power and torque outputs stand at 130 Hp and 300 Nm, respectively.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic - Updated suspensions

The Mahindra Scorpio and its relation with stable ride and dynamics have been sour since inception. This time around, Mahindra has updated the suspension with the use of Multi Tuning Valve Concentric Land dampers. Also referred to as FSD, new dampers will help the Scorpio Classic offer a more refined riding experience with a stable nature and increased agility.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic - Revised gearbox

If you’ve ever driven the old Scorpio, you certainly would’ve asked for a gearbox with shorter throws. Well, your prayers are finally heard, as the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic’s gearbox is a cable-driven unit. The update will result in a smoother shift operation, along with a short-throw experience.

Also read - Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny clicked together: Which is the bigger SUV?

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic - New-age features

The feature list on the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic is an updated affair too. The ladder frame comes equipped with a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and 16 GB of internal storage. Alongside, it gets automatic climate control, keyless entry, power-operated ORVM and more.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic - Limited variants

With just two variants on sale, namely S and S11, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, respectively. While the S trim remains a stripped-down version with very limited features, the S11 comes fitted with all the bells and whistles.