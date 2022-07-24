Even before the all-new Mahindra Scorpio-N was launched in India, digital artists have been on the case of the popular butch SUV often called the OG SUV of India. One such artist is Zephyr Designz who has already given us some cool looking renderings of the new Mahindra Scorpio. In the past, we have seen an off-roading and an all-black rendition of the SUV and now he is back with an R version, which is basically a sporty variant of the Scorpio with a powerful engine setup.

As per his latest design, the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N R gets a Hemi V8 engine setup and the its rugged looks have been elevated with a body kit having carbon fibre inserts on the side air inlets, contrast R badge on the black chrome like carbon fibre front grille with vertical slats, fender extensions, mirror caps, etc.

At the rear are the faux air vents, a new diffuser and quad exhaust outlets to add to the aggressive stance. Other visual highlights in the Mahindra Scorpio-N R includes smoked-out LED headlamps, smoked-out tail lamps, tinted windows, new alloy wheels running on Pirelli P Zero tyres along with a lowered suspension system to give a sporty stance and of course, large red painted brake callipers.

The rendering artist has added a 6.2-litre Hemi V8 supercharged engine as seen in the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and develops a maximum power output of 717 PS. The standard Scorpio-N is equipped with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre four-pot mStallion petrol engine.