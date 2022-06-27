2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N launching in India today - Watch it live here [VIDEO]

Mahindra and Mahindra are ready to launch the new Scorpio-N today in India. The brand has already revealed the looks of the new SUV but many more details remain to be revealed you can watch live event of the launch of the SUV here. We will the link of stream of Mahindra Scorpio-N once its live.

To give you a few details of the Mahindra Scorpio-N, option of a 4x4 drivetrain will be available on select variants only, and they are likely to be equipped with a low-range gearbox and a mechanically-locking rear differential. The Scorpio-N will utilise a solid axle at the rear and an independent front suspension. Besides, multiple driving modes, namely – Rough Road, Snow, Mud, and Water, will be available on the Scorpio-N.

In the third-gen rendition, the Scorpio-N will be sold with two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. The former will belt out 170 PS of peak power. The oil burner, on the other hand, will be available in 2 states of tune - 130 PS and 160 PS. Mahindra will offer both of these engine options with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT transmission choices.

To further ensure that the occupants are cocooned in comfort, the Scorpio-N’s cabin will be loaded to the brim. A large touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay connectivity, semi-digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, multiple airbags, and a lot more features will be available on the upcoming Scorpio-N. The upcoming SUV of the homegrown brand will have a strong presence, thanks to its beefy dimensions. The Mahindra Scorpio-N will measure 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width, and a height of 1,870 mm.