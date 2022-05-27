हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra Scorpio-N

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N power figure leaked, to get diesel and petrol engine: Check expected price

In a series of leaked details of the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the power output of the upcoming SUV has now joined the trail. Only the pricing remains to be disclosed now.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N power figure leaked, to get diesel and petrol engine: Check expected price
Mahindra Scorpio-N

Indian consumers have been waiting for the Mahindra Scorpio N for quite a while now. Using that anticipation, the Indian automaker has been revealing the details of "The big daddy of SUVs" in pieces. They recently revealed the exterior elements of the SUV via a teaser. However, earlier, the interior details of the SUV have also been leaked. The only missing detail was the power output; however, as per the recent report of CarDekho, the power details of the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N have been revealed. As per the report, the SUV will get a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 2.2-litre diesel engine as its power source.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Engine

Both the engines have been taken from already on-sale Mahindra SUVs, namely Thar and XUV700. Based on the report, the petrol engine will be tuned to produce 170 PS of max power. In contrast, it produces 200 PS of power in the XUV7 and in Thar, the engine gives out 150 PS. Moving on, the diesel engine will be offered with two different tunings. The engine will have similar tunings in the lower-spec trims as the Thar. These tunings will result in producing 130 PS and 160 PS depending on the trims. 

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Gearbox

There is no information on the gearbox yet. But based on the pattern Mahindra follows with the ongoing Scorpio, the chances are that the higher-spec variant engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an option of a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In addition, the SUV is expected to get a 4x4 powertrain with both engines. Moreover, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is expected to have drive modes and terrain modes as well.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

The Mahindra Scorpio-N quintessentially has no rival as of now. Nevertheless, prospective buyers of models like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, and Tata Safari will keep the Scorpio-N on their lists. Talking of prices, expect the entry-grade petrol trim to start from around Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. The range-topper’s pricing might go up to Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.

Needless to say, the new Mahindra Scorpio N is a major upgrade over the previous model. The new upgraded model gets more dominating looks and better exterior features compared to the older version. No wonder the makers call it "The big daddy of SUVs."

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahindra Scorpio-N2022 Mahindra ScorpioMahindraScorpio
Next
Story

Mahindra XUV700 waiting period extends to 2 years: Book now, get in 2024

Must Watch

PT1M55S

War Superfast : Today is the 93th day of the Russia Ukraine war