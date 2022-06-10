हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N to get 6-seater cabin configuration, spied with captain seats

A new spy video of the Mahindra Scorpio-N reveals changes in the seat orientation of the SUV, it will now have captain seats in the second row and bench seats in the third row.

Image for representation

Mahindra Scorpio-N is ready to be launched soon in the Indian market. Ahead of the launch, the test mules of the new SUV have been spotted several times out in the wild. Because of the spy shots and the leaks, a lot of the details of the SUV were made public before the official announcements. In the series of such revelations now, the interior details of the SUV have been revealed. The details were made public through a YouTube channel going by the name Jitendra Kumar AutoLine.

The latest spy video was shot in Chakan, near Pune. It is to be noted that the New Mahindra Scorpio-N will be produced from Mahindra's facility in Chakan. Moving on, the video shows that the second row of the SUV has captain seats instead of the bench seats. Speculations are that the Mahindra Scorpio-N will be offered with both the options of captain and bench seats.

In addition, the video reveals that the second row is equipped with AC vents and blower control. It also gets USB Type-C charging for mobile devices and seat pockets. Getting into details of the second-row seats, the Scorpio-N will have a one-touch fold and tumble function to give occupants access to the third row of seats.

Also read: Couple driving Toyota Fortuner SUV fined for dune-bashing in Ladakh, incident irks netizens

The video further shows the third row of the SUV, which has a bench seat. The third-row seats can be folded to create more space. This is a change considering the earlier versions of the Mahindra Scorpio had side-facing seats in the third row.

We can see from the photos that the Scorpio N and the XUV700 will share some bits. The steering wheel, wiper and headlight stalks, as well as the instrument cluster, are all from the MX model of the XUV700. A new touchscreen infotainment system featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay has been introduced.

Based on the looks, the chances are that the Mahindra Scorpio-N in the video is the top variant of the car, as the gear lever seems to be from the automatic variant of the SUV. Reports suggest that along with the 6-speed manual version, the Scorpio-N will also have the option of a 6-speed torque converter unit. 

